Biden has solid lead in Wisconsin, narrower edge in Pennsylvania -Reuters/Ipsos poll

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-10-2020 02:39 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 02:38 IST
Democratic presidential challenger Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump by a solid margin in Wisconsin and maintains a narrower advantage in Pennsylvania with just over a week until Election Day, Reuters/Ipsos opinion polls showed on Monday. Reuters/Ipsos is polling likely voters in six states - Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina, Florida and Arizona - that will play critical roles in deciding whether Trump wins a second term in office or if Biden ousts him.

Below is a state-by-state look at Reuters/Ipsos findings, based on the online responses of likely voters, which include responses from some who cast ballots ahead of the formal Nov. 3 Election Day. Early voting has shot to record levels amid the coronavirus pandemic: WISCONSIN (Oct. 20 - Oct. 26):

* Voting for Biden: 53% * Voting for Trump: 44%

* Biden's advantage is marginally wider than his 51%-43% lead the prior week. * 33% said they already had voted.

* 52% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 38% said Trump would be better. * 47% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 45% said Biden would be better.

PENNSYLVANIA (Oct. 20 - Oct. 26): * Voting for Biden: 50%

* Voting for Trump: 45% * Biden's lead is marginally wider than in the prior week when he was up 49%-45%, an advantage that was on the edge of the survey's credibility interval.

* 21% said they already had voted. * 50% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 42% said Trump would be better.

* 50% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 43% said Biden would be better. FLORIDA (Oct. 14 - Oct. 20)

* Voting for Biden: 50% * Voting for Trump: 46%

* Biden's apparent lead is on the edge of the survey's credibility interval. * Prior poll showed the two essentially even, with Biden at 49% and Trump at 47%.

* 21% said they already had voted. * 50% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 42% said Trump would be better.

* 51% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 45% said Biden would be better. ARIZONA (Oct. 14 - Oct. 21):

* Voting for Biden: 49% * Voting for Trump: 46%

* With the margin within the survey's credibility interval, the race is statistically tied. * Prior poll showed Biden with a 50%-46% lead that was on the edge of the survey's credibility interval.

* 27% said they already had voted. * 49% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 43% said Trump would be better.

* 48% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 45% said Biden would be better. MICHIGAN (Oct. 14 - Oct. 20):

* Voting for Biden: 51% * Voting for Trump: 44%

* Biden was up 51%-43% the prior week. * 28% said they already had voted.

* 52% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 40% said Trump would be better. * 48% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 45% said Biden would be better.

NORTH CAROLINA (Oct. 14 - Oct. 20): * Voting for Biden: 49%

* Voting for Trump: 46% * Since the margin is within the poll's credibility interval, the race is statistically tied, as it was in the prior poll when Biden had 48% to Trump's 47%.

* 18% said they already had voted. * 49% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 45% said Trump would be better.

* 51% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 43% said Biden would be better. NOTES

The Reuters/Ipsos opinion polls are conducted online in all six states in English, as well as in Spanish in Arizona and Florida. * In Wisconsin, from Oct. 20 to Oct. 26, it gathered responses from 1,008 adults, including 664 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points.

* In Pennsylvania, from Oct. 20 to Oct. 26, it gathered responses from 1,001 adults, including 653 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points. * In Florida, from Oct. 14 to Oct. 20, it gathered responses from 1,005 adults, including 662 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points.

* In Arizona, from Oct. 14 to Oct. 21, it gathered responses from 951 adults, including 658 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points. * In Michigan, from Oct. 14 to Oct. 20, it gathered responses from 1,001 adults, including 686 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points.

* In North Carolina, from Oct. 14 to Oct. 20, it gathered responses from 1,001 adults, including 660 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points.

