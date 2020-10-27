Left Menu
Development News Edition

ECI notice to MP BJP candidate Imarti Devi, seeks explanation within 48 hours

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday issued a notice to BJP's Imarti Devi asking her to explain her stand within 48 hours for describing an unnamed political rival as "insane". The Commission said if Imarti Devi fails to reply, they will make a decision without further reference.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2020 19:21 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 19:21 IST
ECI notice to MP BJP candidate Imarti Devi, seeks explanation within 48 hours
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

By Joymala Bagchi The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday issued a notice to BJP's Imarti Devi asking her to explain her stand within 48 hours for describing an unnamed political rival as "insane". The Commission said if Imarti Devi fails to reply, they will make a decision without further reference.

Imarti Devi is a BJP candidate contesting the ongoing by-poll in Madhya Pradesh. She came into news after Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Kamal Nath called her an "item".ECI has now stated that the BJP MP has also made remarks against the said candidate's family members. "He is a Bengali man, who came here to become the chief minister. He doesn't know how to talk. He went 'insane' after he was removed from chief minster's seat. Nothing can be said about him. He has gone berserk," the BJP leader was quoted as saying by ECI.

Meanwhile, ECI has also served notice to Kamal Nath and asked him to "explain" his stand on the statement made by him. Later after receiving Kamal Nath's explanation, ECI asked him that while making public utterances he should not use any such (item remark) word or statement during the period of model code of conduct.

The model code of conduct is in force in Madhya Pradesh since September 29 after EC announced about the election via press release. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 5: Filming time, Uhtred’s age revealed, Cornwell hints Season 6

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Pfizer CEO: may be a week between conclusive vaccine data, public notification

Pfizer Incs Chief Executive Albert Bourla said on Tuesday that once it knows whether the vaccine candidate it is developing with Germanys BioNTech SE works, it could be a week before it lets the public know, making it unlikely it will relea...

Lenovo Hybrid Classroom solutions introduced to build student engagement

Lenovo today introduced Hybrid Classroom solutions, a comprehensive portfolio of smarter collaboration technologies to build better connections between teachers and students and drive engagement in distance learning and hybrid learning scen...

Rubio unveils bill to kick blacklisted Chinese firms out of U.S. markets

Top Republican Senator Marco Rubio has introduced legislation to block access to U.S. capital markets for Chinese companies that have been blacklisted by Washington, threatening a blow against Chinese firms that rely on U.S. investors for f...

SC asks Centre to take further steps to bring back remaining Indians stranded in Kuwait

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Centre to take steps to bring back remaining Indians stranded in Kuwait amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The government has said that out of 1.3 lakh citizens who had enrolled for the repatriation with its ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020