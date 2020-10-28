Left Menu
Development News Edition

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan, race is statistically even in North Carolina

45% said Biden would be better. PENNSYLVANIA (Oct. 20 - Oct. 26): * Voting for Biden: 50% * Voting for Trump: 45% * Biden's lead is marginally wider than in the prior week when he was up 49%-45%, an advantage that was on the edge of the survey's credibility interval. * 21% said they already had voted.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-10-2020 04:03 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 03:28 IST
POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan, race is statistically even in North Carolina
US Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's lead over President Donald Trump in Michigan is looking increasingly comfortable but the two remain neck and neck in North Carolina, Reuters/Ipsos opinion polls showed on Tuesday. Reuters/Ipsos is polling likely voters in six states - Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina, Florida and Arizona - that will play critical roles in deciding whether Trump wins a second term in office or if Biden ousts him.

A week before the Nov. 3 election, Biden leads Trump nationally by 10 percentage points, according to the Reuters/Ipsos poll. The national online survey, conducted Oct. 23 to 27, found that 52% of likely voters said they were backing Biden, while 42% were voting for Trump. Five percent said they were considering a third-party candidate and only 2% said they did not know yet how they would vote. Nearly one-third of American adults said they had already voted. Biden led by 8 points in the previous national poll conducted Oct. 20 to 22.

Below is a state-by-state look at Reuters/Ipsos findings, based on the online responses of likely voters: MICHIGAN (Oct. 21 - Oct. 27):

* Voting for Biden: 52% * Voting for Trump: 43%

* Biden was up 51%-44% the prior week. * 32% said they already had voted.

* 52% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 39% said Trump would be better. * 48% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 45% said Biden would be better.

NORTH CAROLINA (Oct. 21 - Oct. 27): * Voting for Biden: 49%

* Voting for Trump: 48% * Since the margin is within the poll's credibility interval, the race is statistically tied, as it was in the prior poll when Biden had 49% to Trump's 46%.

* 35% said they already had voted. * 48% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 44% said Trump would be better.

* 51% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 43% said Biden would be better. WISCONSIN (Oct. 20 - Oct. 26):

* Voting for Biden: 53% * Voting for Trump: 44%

* Biden's advantage is marginally wider than his 51%-43% lead the prior week. * 33% said they already had voted.

* 52% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 38% said Trump would be better. * 47% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 45% said Biden would be better.

PENNSYLVANIA (Oct. 20 - Oct. 26): * Voting for Biden: 50%

* Voting for Trump: 45% * Biden's lead is marginally wider than in the prior week when he was up 49%-45%, an advantage that was on the edge of the survey's credibility interval.

* 21% said they already had voted. * 50% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 42% said Trump would be better.

* 50% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 43% said Biden would be better. FLORIDA (Oct. 14 - Oct. 20)

* Voting for Biden: 50% * Voting for Trump: 46%

* Biden's apparent lead is on the edge of the survey's credibility interval. * Prior poll showed the two essentially even, with Biden at 49% and Trump at 47%.

* 21% said they already had voted. * 50% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 42% said Trump would be better.

* 51% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 45% said Biden would be better. ARIZONA (Oct. 14 - Oct. 21):

* Voting for Biden: 49% * Voting for Trump: 46%

* With the margin within the survey's credibility interval, the race is statistically tied. * Prior poll showed Biden with a 50%-46% lead that was on the edge of the survey's credibility interval.

* 27% said they already had voted. * 49% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 43% said Trump would be better.

* 48% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 45% said Biden would be better. NOTES

The Reuters/Ipsos opinion polls are conducted online in all six states in English, as well as in Spanish in Arizona and Florida. * In Michigan, from Oct. 21 to Oct. 27, it gathered responses from 1,005 adults, including 652 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points.

* In North Carolina, from Oct. 21 to Oct. 27, it gathered responses from 1,006 adults, including 647 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points. * In Wisconsin, from Oct. 20 to Oct. 26, it gathered responses from 1,008 adults, including 664 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points.

* In Pennsylvania, from Oct. 20 to Oct. 26, it gathered responses from 1,001 adults, including 653 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points. * In Florida, from Oct. 14 to Oct. 20, it gathered responses from 1,005 adults, including 662 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points.

* In Arizona, from Oct. 14 to Oct. 21, it gathered responses from 951 adults, including 658 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points.

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

TIMELINE-Key events in Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou's extradition case

Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies Co Ltd is back in a Canadian court this week to fight her extradition to the Unite States. Here is a timeline of the case.AUG. 22, 2018 A New York court issues an arrest warrant f...

Huawei lawyers ask Canada police why no 'alarm bells' rang during CFO's arrest

Huawei Technologies Co Ltd lawyers resumed witness testimony in a Vancouver court on Tuesday, asking why aspects of Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhous arrest did not set off alarm bells to the arresting federal police officer. Huaweis le...

Donald Trump is a fighter, says First Lady

The American spirit is stronger than the deadly coronavirus and President Donald Trump is a fighter, asserted First Lady Melania on Tuesday while seeking votes for her husband. Donald is a fighter. He loves this country and he fights for y...

Grave-counting satellite images seek to track Yemen's COVID death toll

A first-of-its-kind study using satellite images to count fresh graves and analyse burial activity in Yemen has estimated the death toll there from COVID-19 or COVID-related causes is far higher than official government figures suggest.Usin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020