Left Menu
Development News Edition

Expressing grief, PM Modi recalls 45 year-long association with Keshubhai Patel

Expressing his anguish over the demise of former Gujarat Chief Minister Keshubhai Patel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled his 45 year-long association with the leader and said his death is an irreparable loss for him.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2020 15:23 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 15:23 IST
Expressing grief, PM Modi recalls 45 year-long association with Keshubhai Patel
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. . Image Credit: ANI

Expressing his anguish over the demise of former Gujarat Chief Minister Keshubhai Patel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled his 45 year-long association with the leader and said his death is an irreparable loss for him. "I am sad and numb after hearing the news of Keshubhai Patel's demise. He was like a father figure to me. It is an irreparable loss for me. He had given six decades to public life. He was a patriot and always used to think in the national interest," he said in an emotional video message.

"I had a long discussion with him during a recently virtual meeting of Somnath Trust. I spoke to him over the phone to know about his health condition. I have known him for 45 years. Today every BJP worker like me is sad. I express my condolences to his family. I am in touch with them," he added. Calling the former Gujarat Chief Minister a great personality, the Prime Minister said that he was known for kind behaviour and a firm will power to take the decision.

"Her work was for the development of Gujarat and empowerment of Gujaratis. He understood the pain of farmers and the poor. As an MLA, MP, minister and Chief Minister, Keshubhai gave priority to the interest of farmers," he said. The Prime Minister said that Keshubhai Patel strengthened Jan Sangh and BJP in every region of Gujarat.

"During the emergency, he struggled for democracy. He taught a lot to many ordinary workers like me. He guided them. Even after taking over as the Prime Minister, I was in touch with him," he said. Keshubhai Patel passed away on Thursday at the age of 92.

As per Dr Akshay Kiledar, representative of the Sterling Hospital in Ahmedabad, he had earlier been admitted to the hospital in an unconscious state. "We tried to revive him but couldn't after he was brought to the hospital in an unconscious state, following sudden cardiac arrest. He was declared dead at 11:55 am. He didn't die due to COVID-19," Dr Kiledar said.

Patel had earlier tested positive for COVID-19 but had later tested negative. Dr Kiledar confirmed that the coronavirus infection was not the cause of his death. Keshubhai Savdasbhai Patel served as the Chief Minister of the state for a few months in 1995 and then from March 1998 to October of 2001.

He was a six-time member of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly and was a part of the Bharatiya Janata Party till 2012. (ANI)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Centre seeks transfer of IFS officer's case to Delhi Bench of CAT

The Centre has sought the transfer of the hearing of a petition challenging the present system of empanelment and lateral entry at the level of joint secretary in the Union government from the Allahabad bench to the Delhi bench of the Centr...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now UK tries to avoid national lockdownBritain will do everything it can to avoid ordering a second national lockdown because it believes it will do more harm than good to the country,...

India likely to back New Zealand's Greg Barclay for ICC chairman's post

The BCCI is likely to back the candidature of New Zealands Greg Barclay over Singapores Imran Khwaja in the elections for the ICC chairman, a post vacated by Indias Shashank Manohar after two terms in July this year. Barclay and Khwaja are ...

EXCLUSIVE-AirAsia X to revise $15.3 bln debt reform plan to expedite talks with creditors -sources

Malaysias AirAsia X Bhd plans to revise its 15.3 billion debt restructuring plan to address concerns raised by a creditor as its cash is running out fast, people with direct knowledge of the matter said. The budget carrier is seeking to rec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020