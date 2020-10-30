Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Postal Service has delivered 122 million ballots ahead of election

That includes more than 51 million ballots cast by mail, a long-standing practice of American elections that is surging in popularity because of the pandemic. President Donald Trump, who trails Democratic challenger Joe Biden in national opinion polls, has repeatedly said, without providing evidence, that mail voting would lead to widespread fraud.

Reuters | Updated: 30-10-2020 03:37 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 03:37 IST
U.S. Postal Service has delivered 122 million ballots ahead of election

The U.S. Postal Service said on Thursday that it had delivered 122 million blank and completed ballots ahead of next Tuesday's presidential election in which there has been record early voting. The USPS said the figure was up from 100 million ballots delivered as of the prior week. It added that since Oct. 1, it had been delivering all first-class mail, including ballots, in an average of 2.5 days, while 97.5% of all first-class mail was delivered within five days.

Due to an increase in mail volume, the impact of COVID-19 and efforts to prioritize ballots, first-class mail service performance fell in the week ending Oct. 23, the USPS said. "We acknowledge that our full focus and prioritization on election ballots is having a near-term impact on the overall on-time performance of other products throughout the network," said Kristin Seaver, the Postal Service's chief delivery officer.

More than 80 million Americans have already cast ballots in the presidential election, according to the U.S. Elections Project at the University of Florida. That includes more than 51 million ballots cast by mail, a long-standing practice of American elections that is surging in popularity because of the pandemic.

President Donald Trump, who trails Democratic challenger Joe Biden in national opinion polls, has repeatedly said, without providing evidence, that mail voting would lead to widespread fraud. Experts have said such fraud is rare. Trump's campaign and its Republican allies have filed lawsuits in key battleground states to try to block extensions for counting mail-in ballots that arrive after Election Day.

On Wednesday, Democrats in Congress said recent delays in some mail deliveries could jeopardize timely ballot deliveries. The USPS is taking measures to insure ballots are delivered promptly, including extra pickups, deliveries and Sunday collections. Through Sunday, carriers will be checking every residential mailbox for outbound mail including ballots.

The Postal Service does not recommend mailing ballots less than seven days before state deadlines. Some states accept ballots if postmarked by Election Day, while others require receipt by then. U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan has ordered the USPS to release daily reports on mail deliveries, participate in daily court conferences and take other steps to ensure timely delivery of ballots.

.

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

Health News Roundup: U.S. strikes deal with Lilly for potential COVID-19 antibody drug; UK says COVID-19 vaccine roll out could start before Christmas and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-From abortion rights to 'magic mushrooms,' U.S. voters will decide

Voters in 32 U.S. states and the District of Columbia will have the opportunity on Tuesday to approve or reject a wide range of ballot questions, ranging from proposals on elections, abortion rights and taxes to even one on legalizing magic...

Walmart removes guns, ammunition on display at US stores

Walmart says it has removed ammunition and firearms from displays at its US stores, citing civil unrest in some areas. The nations largest retailer, based in Bentonville, Arkansas, sells firearms in about half of its 4,700 stores.We have se...

Tech giants report higher profits - some more than others

Five technology giants are reporting earnings Thursday, providing the latest indication of whether they are rebounding from an economic slowdown earlier this year. The results come a day after the CEOs of Facebook, Google and Twitter testif...

Alphabet sales growth revived as advertisers flock back to Google

Google parent Alphabet Inc on Thursday powered back to sales growth, beating analysts estimates for the third quarter as businesses initially hobbled by the coronavirus pandemic resumed advertising with the internets biggest supplier of ads...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020