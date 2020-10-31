Left Menu
Development News Edition

Re-release of biopic does not attract poll code: EC

The complainant had said that the film's reported release on October 15 violated the model code for Bihar assembly polls announced on September 25. On April 10 last year, the Election Commission had banned the screening of the film till the Lok Sabha elections concluded.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2020 22:37 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 22:28 IST
Re-release of biopic does not attract poll code: EC
On April 10 last year, the Election Commission had banned the screening of the film till the Lok Sabha elections concluded. Image Credit: ANI

The "re-release" of a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not attract provisions of the model code of conduct, the Election Commission has concluded. Responding to a recent complaint by a private citizen that the reported release of the biopic in cinema halls during the Bihar assembly polls was in violation of the poll code, the poll panel concluded "re-release" did not attract provisions of the model code in this matter, sources said on Saturday.

They pointed out that the biopic had already been released in May last year. The complainant had said that the film's reported release on October 15 violated the model code for Bihar assembly polls announced on September 25.

On April 10 last year, the Election Commission had banned the screening of the film till the Lok Sabha elections concluded. It had later cited the same order to bar the streaming of a web series on Modi on an OTT platform during the Lok Sabha elections.

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Long-term symptoms of COVID-19 ‘really concerning’, says WHO chief

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Son Ye-jin’s Hollywood debut, Crash Landing on You Season 2 petition marks 10.7k supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Sweetened beverages impact cardio-metabolic health, suggest study

Research has shown that diets including beverages sweetened with sugar can have a negative impact on cardio-metabolic health. The results of the research were published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.Artificially sweet...

Greek priest shot in Lyon, France; assailant flees - police source

A Greek Orthodox priest was shot and injured on Saturday at a church in the centre of the French city of Lyon by an assailant who then fled, a police source and witnesses said.The priest was fired on twice at around 4 p.m. 1500 GMT as he wa...

IPL 13: Clinical SRH defeat RCB by 5 wickets, keep playoff hopes alive

Wriddhiman Saha and Jason Holder played knocks of 39 and 26 respectively as SunRisers Hyderabad defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB by five wickets here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday. With this win, SunRisers Hyderabad hav...

Clinical SRH beat RCB by 5 wickets to keep play-off hopes alive

Pushed to the wall, Sunrisers Hyderabad produced a clinical performance to beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by five wickets and stay alive in the Indian Premier League Play-off race, here on Saturday. SRH first produced a brilliant bowling ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020