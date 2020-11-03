Vienna terror attacks: PM Modi says India stands with Austria during this tragic time
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he was saddened by the dastardly terror attacks in Vienna and asserted that India stands with Austria during this tragic time. "Deeply shocked and saddened by the dastardly terror attacks in Vienna," Prime Minister Modi tweeted. "India stands with Austria during this tragic time.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2020 10:58 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 10:58 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he was saddened by the dastardly terror attacks in Vienna and asserted that India stands with Austria during this tragic time. Gunmen opened fire at multiple locations across central Vienna, killing at least two people and wounding several more.
Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has described it as a "repulsive terror attack", according to media reports. "Deeply shocked and saddened by the dastardly terror attacks in Vienna," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.
"India stands with Austria during this tragic time. My thoughts are with the victims and their families," he said..
- READ MORE ON:
- Austrian
- Narendra Modi
- Modi
- Sebastian Kurz
ALSO READ
Austrian Airlines begins offering rapid pre-boarding COVID-19 tests
Austrian coronavirus cases rise by a record 3,614 infections
Austrian chancellor says Vienna shooting was a "repulsive terror attack"
Report: Fugitive tech boss was Austrian spy agency informant
Tennis-Austrian Thiem joins Djokovic in skipping Paris Masters