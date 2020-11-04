Trump says he will score a 'big win,' accuses Democrats of trying to steal election
Republican President Donald Trump, in a tweet early on Wednesday, predicted he will win a second four-year term and accused Democrats of attempting to "steal" the election from him, without citing any evidence. "We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election.Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-11-2020 11:28 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 11:28 IST
Republican President Donald Trump, in a tweet early on Wednesday, predicted he will win a second four-year term and accused Democrats of attempting to "steal" the election from him, without citing any evidence.
"We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it," Trump tweeted, adding, "A big win" for re-election. His tweets came immediately after a statement from Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, who said he was optimistic about his prospects of winning.
- READ MORE ON:
- Joe
- Republican
- Donald Trump
- Democratic
- Democrats
ALSO READ
U.S. Supreme court rejects Republican bid to limit mail-in voting in Pennsylvania
Republicans running short on time and money to defend Senate majority
Trump Jr and Kimberly Guilfoyle emerge as star campaigners for Republican Party
Trump pushes for major COVID-19 deal over Senate Republican objections
Republicans see bright spot in 2020 voter registration push