Biden wins Arizona
Democrat Joe Biden has won Arizona and its 11 electoral votes, flipping a critical battleground state that Donald Trump won four years ago and that could help determine which candidate wins the presidency.PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-11-2020 01:07 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 00:58 IST
Democrat Joe Biden has won Arizona and its 11 electoral votes, flipping a critical battleground state that Donald Trump won four years ago and that could help determine which candidate wins the presidency. The victory by Biden was a huge blow to Trump's chances for reelection. Arizona has backed a Democratic presidential candidate only once in the last 72 years.
Biden's campaign had focused on Arizona as part of its expanded battleground map through the Sun Belt, citing demographic changes, new residents and realignment away from Republicans among key suburban voters. Arizona is among the more than half a dozen states that will help determine which candidate gets the 270 electoral votes to capture the White House.
Biden's massive advantage in campaign cash allowed him to put Trump on defense across the country and work to build an unstoppable lead in the Electoral College. In the race to 270 electoral votes, Biden has 236, while Trump has 213.
- READ MORE ON:
- Democrat
- Republicans
- Donald Trump
- Democratic
- Joe Biden
ALSO READ
White House, Democrats face Senate Republican opposition on coronavirus aid
Stage set for 6th LAHDC-Leh polls in first democratic exercise post granting of UT status
U.S. coronavirus aid prospects uncertain after Trump blasts Democrats
Democrats to boycott Senate panel vote on Trump Supreme Court pick, source says
Democrats seize on U.S. Supreme Court election deadlock in Barrett fight