Trump campaign files lawsuit demanding access to Michigan ballots

The Trump Campaign on Wednesday filed a lawsuit to halt counting until meaningful access is granted to them in Michigan where ballots are being counted as the presidential race between US President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden is poised for a photo-finish.

Updated: 05-11-2020 02:06 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 02:01 IST
Image Credit: ANI

The Trump Campaign on Wednesday filed a lawsuit to halt counting until meaningful access is granted to them in Michigan where ballots are being counted as the presidential race between US President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden is poised for a photo-finish. The Trump campaign also sought to recount of votes in Wisconsin, which was won by Biden.

"As votes in Michigan continue to be counted, the presidential race in the state remains extremely tight as we always knew it would be. President Trump's campaign has not been provided with meaningful access to numerous counting locations to observe the opening of ballots and the counting process, as guaranteed by Michigan law," alleged Bill Stepien, manager of the Trump Campaign. "We have filed suit today in the Michigan Court of Claims to halt counting until meaningful access has been granted. We also demand to review those ballots which were opened and counted while we did not have meaningful access. President Trump is committed to ensuring that all legal votes are counted in Michigan and everywhere else," he said.

With millions of votes still being counted and several swing states yet to declare results, both Trump and Biden say they are on course for victory in the 2020 presidential election, one of the most divisive and bitter in American history. After latest projections in Wisconsin, Biden has 248 electoral college votes with Trump trailing behind with 214. The winner of the 2020 presidential election should have at least 270 electoral college votes out of the 538-member electoral college.

With 95 percent of the votes counted, Biden is leading the vote count by a little over 20,000 votes, which political experts said would be difficult for Trump to overcome. Fox News, considered to be the favorite news network of the president, gave him only 213 electrical college votes while crediting 238 votes to Biden. It also gave 50 percent of the popular vote to the Democratic challenger and 48.4 percent to Trump. No major US media has projected a clear winner in the election.

"Despite ridiculous public polling used as a voter suppression tactic, Wisconsin has been a razor-thin race as we always knew that it would be. There have been reports of irregularities in several Wisconsin counties which raise serious doubts about the validity of the results," Stepien said in a statement. "The President is well within the threshold to request a recount and we will immediately do so," Stepien said. Earlier in the day, Trump claimed victory in the election and called it "a fraud on the American public" and said, "Frankly, we did win this election." He also said he planned to take the battle to the Supreme Court to stop the counting of votes.

"All of a sudden everything just stopped. This is a fraud on the American public. This is an embarrassment to our country. We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election," Trump said, without citing any evidence of fraud in the electoral process.

