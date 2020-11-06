Left Menu
Development News Edition

One family got elected from Amethi because of decent people: Union minister

Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan on Friday trained his guns at the Congress leadership, saying members of one family were getting elected from here as people of Amethi are very decent. Industrial units are being developed and this should be called as a step towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "atma nirbhar” (self-reliant) Bharat, said Balyan who was here to attend a function at the residence of BJP leader Rajesh Agrahari.

PTI | Amethi | Updated: 06-11-2020 17:51 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 17:51 IST
One family got elected from Amethi because of decent people: Union minister

Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan on Friday trained his guns at the Congress leadership, saying members of one family were getting elected from here as people of Amethi are very decent. "The people of Amethi are very decent (sajjan). This is the reason why one family from the country got elected from here," he told reporters.

Amethi has been the constituency of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who was defeated by BJP’s Smriti Irani in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The Union minister also claimed that development of the constituency is now taking place at a fast pace. Industrial units are being developed and this should be called as a step towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "atma nirbhar” (self-reliant) Bharat, said Balyan who was here to attend a function at the residence of BJP leader Rajesh Agrahari. To a question on the agriculture-related laws enacted by the Centre recently, he said protests over the issue are politically motivated. “Nobody has been able to tell as to where farmers' interests have been compromised. This is petty politics by the Opposition. Had the new laws been anti-farmer, I would myself have been at the forefront of the agitation,” he said. He also junked claims of inflation, saying if rates of onion go up by Re 2, then it should not be linked to the price rise. Several other BJP leaders, including UP minister Chaudhari Bhupendra Singh, MLC Vidyasagar Sonker, MP Satish Gautam, were present on the occasion.

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt working to make India automobile manufacturing hub in next 5 years: Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways and MSME, on Friday, said that the government is working towards making India a global automobile manufacturing hub in the next five years. The government is already making polici...

Soccer-El Haddadi again barred from switching to Morocco after losing appeal

Sevilla striker Munir El Haddadi has lost an appeal for the second time against a FIFA decision that stops him switching allegiance from Spain to Morocco. The 25-year-old had hoped that a recent change in the regulations would allow him to ...

Poland's PM says new support for firms is at least $2.5 billion

Fresh Polish support to help the economy survive the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic will amount to 9-10 billion zlotys 2.4 billion-2.6 billion, or more if a total lockdown is introduced, the prime minister said on Friday.Mateusz Mo...

Kremlin says premature to judge effect of Russian coronavirus curbs without lockdowns

The Kremlin said on Friday it was too early to judge how effective Russias coronavirus restrictions were without lockdowns, as the country reported a record daily number of new COVID-19 infections.Speaking to reporters on a conference call,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020