Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump has no plans to immediately concede election as Biden takes lead: Report

Donald Trump does not have plans to immediately concede the election to Joe Biden after his Democratic rival pulled ahead in key states that could deliver him enough electoral votes to win the race for the White House, a senior aide of the president was quoted as saying by a media report on Friday.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-11-2020 21:25 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 21:14 IST
Trump has no plans to immediately concede election as Biden takes lead: Report
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Donald Trump does not have plans to immediately concede the election to Joe Biden after his Democratic rival pulled ahead in key states that could deliver him enough electoral votes to win the race for the White House, a senior aide of the president was quoted as saying by a media report on Friday. According to latest US media projections, Biden pulled ahead of Trump in Georgia. He has also taken the lead over Trump in Pennsylvania. Trump cannot find a route to 270 electoral votes without Georgia and Pennsylvania, so his chances of securing reelection will hinge on developments in the two key battleground states.

Georgia's 16 electoral votes would be enough to guarantee at least a tie in the 538-member Electoral College, pending results from the other uncalled states. Pennsylvania, which has 20 electoral college votes would single-handedly deliver the White House to Biden. Reacting to the latest developments, the senior Trump aide told Fox News that the president's counsellors have been giving him advice in both directions, with some telling Trump that a concession is the correct thing to do, and others pushing him to continue to fight to ensure the vote was correct and legitimate.

The aide, who was not identified, told Trump's favourite news channel that the president is "simply skeptical." "He warned about this for months," the aide said. "The media didn't take it seriously, and now, here we are with the scenario." The aide said, though, that the president "may ultimately concede." "He's just not there yet," the aide added. The Trump campaign has already filed lawsuits in a number of states this week, seeking access to poll watching, as well as a federal lawsuit in Nevada urging officials to stop counting "illegal" ballots, claiming thousands of ballots were sent to non-residents and the deceased.

The president will almost certainly ask for a recount in Pennsylvania, the report said, noting that this will be in addition to the one he and his campaign announced in Wisconsin. He will also likely ask for a recount in Georgia as well, and if he doesn't overtake Biden, he will likely request a recount in Arizona, too, the report said. Asked if this would be resolved any time in the near future, the aide told Fox News, "I don't see how it is." Meanwhile, Trump campaign general counsel Matt Morgan on Friday said: "This election is not over." "The false projection of Joe Biden as the winner is based on results in four states that are far from final," Morgan said. "Georgia is headed for a recount, where we are confident we will find ballots improperly harvested, and where President Trump will ultimately prevail." Trump on Thursday vowed that he and his campaign would "not allow corruption to steal" the election, while maintaining that he will win the 2020 presidential race.

"If you count the legal votes, I easily win," he said. "We will not allow corruption to steal such an important election—or any election for that matter." Trump, however, did not give any evidence of electoral malpractice.

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WTO cancels Nov. 9 meeting to resolve leadership issue

The World Trade Organization WTO has cancelled a meeting on Nov. 9 to decide on the appointment of Nigerias Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the Geneva-based bodys next director general, according to a WTO document seen by Reuters on Friday. The form...

FACTBOX-Rules for recounts in presidential battleground states

Georgia is likely to go through a recount of the votes in the U.S. presidential race due to a narrow margin, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said on Friday.Below is a roundup of recount laws in some battleground states ARIZONA...

UP: Girl found unconscious, parents suspect rape

A 14-year-old girl was found unconscious in Uttar Pradeshs Mahoba district, with her parents telling police they feared that she had been raped. The girls father lodged a case against his 15-year-old tenant and his three unidentified friend...

Allcargo Logistics PAT dips 13 pc to Rs 58 cr in Sept quarter

Allcargo Logistics on Friday reported a 13.24 per cent dip in consolidated profit after tax PAT to Rs 58 crore for the quarter ended September 30. The logistics firm had clocked a PAT of Rs 66.84 crore for the corresponding quarter of the p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020