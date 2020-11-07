DSSP to fight upcoming DDC polls on plank of statehood for Jammu region

Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan Party chairman and former minister Choudhary Lal Singh on Saturday said his party would participate in the upcoming District Development Council polls on the plank of getting statehood for Jammu region. He said his party DSSP would ensure that all 'nationalistic, secular and pro-Jammu' statehood forces are united to defeat the agenda of the 'divisive politics' within Jammu and Kashmir. "All those, over the years, played politics on communal lines and exploited the gullible citizens of the erstwhile state, needs to be exposed and it is the high time that new leadership take to reign in their hands and write off the old mindset of the politics of vendetta," Singh, who resigned from the BJP to float the DSSP last year, said.

Addressing his party workers at Kathua and Marheen blocks of Kathua district, he pledged to fight till his "last breath" for the cause of Jammu and said, "he will never succumb to any pressure from any corner". Referring to the new land laws in Jammu and Kashmir, Singh said his party would fight "tooth and nail against the amendments which deprive the citizens of Jammu province of its perpetual rights inherited by birth including of all its natural resources like rivers, mountains, forests, mines and minerals". "We will not allow anyone to plunder our resources and shall oppose to the best of our capacities and strength," he said. He said the DSSP has launched a mass awareness campaign to unite the people to fight against all the "anti-people" policies of the government.