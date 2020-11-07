Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Gupkar gangsters' indulging in anti-social, anti-national rhetoric: J&K BJP leader

Speaking to the media after a meeting of the saffron party, Chugh said the BJP believes in strengthening democracy and will contest the upcoming District Development Council elections with full strength. "The Gupkar gangsters are continuously indulging in anti-social and anti-national rhetoric.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 07-11-2020 23:22 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 23:16 IST
'Gupkar gangsters' indulging in anti-social, anti-national rhetoric: J&K BJP leader
Speaking to the media after a meeting of the saffron party, Chugh said the BJP believes in strengthening democracy and will contest the upcoming District Development Council elections with full strength. Image Credit: ANI

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Saturday alleged that the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) are indulging in anti-social and anti-national rhetoric. Speaking to the media after a meeting of the saffron party, Chugh said the BJP believes in strengthening democracy and will contest the upcoming District Development Council elections with full strength.

"The Gupkar gangsters are continuously indulging in anti-social and anti-national rhetoric. The people of Jammu and Kashmir are least impressed by them and are least interested in what they say," Chugh said after a PAGD meeting was held at the Bathindi residence of National Conference patron Farooq Abdullah here. It was the first meeting of the group, which was formed last month by seven mainstream political parties of the Union Territory for the restoration of the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Chugh stressed that Article 370 will never be restored and neither China nor Pakistan can dare to challenge India on the issue. He also said that the PAGD's dream of getting Jammu and Kashmir's special status back "will never be realised." Chugh, who was flanked by Union minister Jitendra Singh and Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina, alleged that the Abdullahs and Muftis have looted the nation for seven decades. "They have lost their ground completely now. We are marching ahead according to people's wishes," he said, claiming that the National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) put stones and rifles in the hands of innocent people of Jammu and Kashmir instead of books and computer.

"We will not allow them to loot the resources of J&K now," he added. He said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre is progressing with the policy of "zero tolerance" towards terrorism.

"The BJP has always been in favour of strengthening democracy and after thorough discussions, we are pleased to announce that we will contest the upcoming District Development Council elections with full strength," he said. This will be an opportunity to strengthen grassroots democracy and empower people.

Meanwhile, Raina said the BJP would not allow the 'Gupkar gang' to succeed in its "nefarious designs". "These gangsters have looted the poor population of J&K and always plotted against the downtrodden. Almost every needy community of J&K was ditched by them and we will not allow it further," he said.

He said the BJP will not let any restoration of Article 370 and only the national flag will fly in the Union Territory. Earlier, the party leaders including the Union minister discussed in detail the upcoming DDC, Urban Local Bodies and Panchayat elections.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 delayed, more fiery battles with multiple deaths, what more we know

Prabhu asks agri min to set up research project for bamboo sector development

Odd News Roundup: Bionic gloves help keep the music playing for Brazilian pianist; Doctor's self-funded test lab leads way in Somalia's COVID fight and more

The Dragon Prince Season 4: 9 episodes ordered, Wonderstorm is working on video game

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rescue teams inch toward storm-wrecked Guatemalan village, dozens missing

Rescue workers on Saturday struggled over treacherous roads buried in mud and rubble to a remote mountain village in Guatemala swamped by a devastating storm that has killed dozens of people across Central America and southern Mexico.Storm ...

Kamala Harris becomes first Black woman to be elected as US Vice President

Kamala Harris, the daughter of an Indian immigrant from Chennai, on Saturday created history by becoming the first Black American woman to be elected as the countrys Vice President. While Indian-origin politicians have been elected as heads...

Joe Biden changes his Twitter profile from Senator to 'President-Elect'

Democrat Joe Biden changed his Twitter profile to President-elect on Saturday, minutes after Americas major media outlets declared him as the winner of the November 3 election. President-Elect, husband to DrBiden, proud father grandfather....

Biden win seen as green light for women's reproductive rights

Democrat Joe Biden as U.S. president will bring sweeping changes to womens reproductive rights globally, starting with overturning a U.S. policy banning government-funded aid groups from mentioning abortion, according to campaign groups.The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020