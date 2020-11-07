Note-ban anniversary to be observed as 'betrayal day': Cong

The Congress will observe the fourth anniversary of demonetisation on Sunday as "Vikshwasghaat Diwas" (Betrayal Day), the party said. AICC general secretary KC Venugopal said state Congress units would hold press conferences in all state headquarters "to highlight the suffering of people" due to the note-ban decision.

On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the decision to ban all currency notes of higher denomination of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 from midnight. "On the 4th anniversary of Modi Govt's disastrous decision of demonetization, Congress will observe tomorrow, 8th Nov as 'Viswasghaat Diwas'.

"PCCs will hold PCs at State HQs to highlight the agonies and the sufferings of millions of Indians facing even today," Venugopal said on Twitter. The Congress party would also launch a "SpeakUp" campaign on social media.

"Continuing with our 'SpeakUp' campaign, tomorrow Congress will also run a massive online campaign, i.e. #SpeakUpAgainstDeMoDisaster to reach the masses highlighting the suffering caused by the demonetization," he said.