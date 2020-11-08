Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden vows to tackle COVID; to name advisers on Monday

US President-elect Joe Biden has assured Americans that his first task is to get the raging coronavirus pandemic under control with a definite plan that will be "built on bedrock science," as the deadly disease has killed over 237,000 people in the country.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-11-2020 08:32 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 08:32 IST
Biden vows to tackle COVID; to name advisers on Monday

US President-elect Joe Biden has assured Americans that his first task is to get the raging coronavirus pandemic under control with a definite plan that will be "built on bedrock science," as the deadly disease has killed over 237,000 people in the country. "That's the only way we can get back to living," Biden said in his victory speech, hours after he was declared the winner of the November 3 presidential election held amidst the pandemic. He also announced that on Monday he will form a group of leading scientists and experts to bring the pandemic under control.

"On Monday, I will name a group of leading scientists and experts as transition advisers to help take the Biden-Harris Covid plan and convert it into an action blueprint that will start on January 20, 2021," he said in his hometown of Delaware. "That plan will be built on bedrock science," Biden said, adding that he will "spare no effort" to turn the pandemic around. His remarks are significant as incumbent US President Donald Trump has been accused of not listening to his own health experts on now to combat the deadly disease, allowing it to spread across the nation.

The US is the currently the world's worst-hit nation from the pandemic after it emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan last year. The US has reported over 9,849,000 COVID-19 cases and over 237,000 people have died, according to latest statistics from Johns Hopkins University.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 delayed, more fiery battles with multiple deaths, what more we know

Not waiting: Biden transition team at work amid limbo

Prabhu asks agri min to set up research project for bamboo sector development

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 titled, spoilers revealed, Chapter 135 to be out in Dec

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HC to pronounce order on Arnab's bail plea on Monday

The Bombay High Court will on Monday pronounce its order on the interim bail application filed by Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and two others in connection with the 2018 abetment of suicide case of an interior designer. On Satu...

Global leaders react to Joe Biden's election win

Democrat Joe Biden captured the U.S. presidency on Saturday as voters narrowly rebuffed Republican incumbent Donald Trumps tumultuous leadership and embraced Bidens promise to fight the coronavirus pandemic and fix the economy in a divided ...

Biden administration will place high priority on strengthening Indo-US relationship: policy paper

The Biden administration will place high priority on strengthening the Indo-US relationship by pushing India to became a permanent member of the UN Security Council, continuing co-operation on terrorism, climate change, health and trade, ac...

WRAPUP 24-Biden wins U.S. presidency, calls for healing in appeal to Trump voters

By Trevor Hunnicutt, Steve Holland and Jeff Mason WILMINGTON, Del.WASHINGTON, Nov 7 Reuters - P resident-elect Joe Biden declared it was time to heal a deeply divided America in his first speech after prevailing on Saturday in a bitter elec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020