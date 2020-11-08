Iran's Rouhani says next U.S. administration should make up for Trump's mistakes

Iran's Rouhani says next U.S. administration should make up for Trump's mistakesReuters | Tehran | Updated: 08-11-2020 15:03 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 14:51 IST
The next U.S. administration should use the opportunity to compensate for President Donald Trump's mistakes, Iranian state media quoted President Hassan Rouhani as saying on Sunday after Democrat Joe Biden captured the U.S. presidency.
"Trump's damaging policy has been opposed...by the American people. The next U.S. administration should use the opportunity to make up for past mistakes...Iran favours constructive interaction with the world," Rouhani said.
