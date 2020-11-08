Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hungary's Orban congratulates Biden as his 'Plan A' for Trump win flops

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 08-11-2020 17:59 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 17:59 IST
Hungary's Orban congratulates Biden as his 'Plan A' for Trump win flops

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban congratulated Joe Biden on his U.S. presidential election victory, an outcome that could complicate ties with Washington after the nationalist leader accused U.S. Democrats of "moral imperialism." Orban, who said in September a Donald Trump win was his "Plan A" and he had not planned for a Biden presidency, has been at loggerheads with the European Union over his anti-immigration campaigns and his moves to impose more state control on the judiciary, non-governmental organisations, media and academics.

The Hungarian premier, in power since 2010, clashed with President Barack Obama's administration, in which Biden served as vice president, over what Orban's critics have described as an erosion of democratic values by his government. Orban, who faces what promises to be a tough election in 2022 due to the coronavirus pandemic and a weaker economy, congratulated Biden in a letter, the Hungarian leader's media officer, Bertalan Havasi, said in a statement.

"Let me congratulate you for a successful presidential campaign. I wish you good health and continued success in performing your exceedingly responsible duties," Orban wrote in the letter cited by state news agency MTI. Orban, who met Trump in the Oval Office in May 2019, told Reuters in September he was convinced Trump would win and said he had no plans for any other outcome. He described a Trump victory as his "Plan A".

Orban, who said Democrat diplomacy had been built on "moral imperialism", had also said the level of openness and support was likely to be lower with a Biden presidency than with Trump. Biden previously accused Trump of backing authoritarian leaders around the world, including in Hungary.

"You see what's happened in everything from Belarus to Poland to Hungary, and the rise of totalitarian regimes in the world ... this president embraces all the thugs in the world," Biden said during his election campaign.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 delayed, more fiery battles with multiple deaths, what more we know

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 titled, spoilers revealed, Chapter 135 to be out in Dec

Prabhu asks agri min to set up research project for bamboo sector development

Not waiting: Biden transition team at work amid limbo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha CM hints at reopening religious places after Diwali

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday hinted at reopening places of religious worship, saying a standard operating procedure for avoiding crowds and ensuring physical distancing there will be drafted after Diwali. In a webca...

Woman poisons herself, nascent son to death after tiff with husband: Police

A 30-year-old woman allegedly consumed poison after administering it to her childrens food, killing herself and her six-month-old son on Sunday, said police. The womans three-year-old daughter was admitted to a hospital here in an unconscio...

COVID-19: India donates ventilators to Nepal government

India has donated 28 ICU ventilators to the Nepal government to support its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the Indian Embassy here said on Sunday. Nepal has so far reported 194,453 cases of coronavirus and 1,108 deaths related to ...

Ensure speedy disposal of people's grievances at block, tehsil, police station levels: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the chief secretary and the police chief to ensure speedy disposal of common mans grievances at block, tehsil and police station levels, according to an official statement. At a meet...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020