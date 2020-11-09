Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU hits U.S. with tariffs, while hoping Biden will bring better ties

Dombrovskis, a vice president of the European Commission, repeated an EU offer that the bloc would suspend its measures if the United States did the same, but said Washington had so far not agreed to do so. German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier told the same news conference that many EU countries saw Biden's election victory as a chance to reconfigure trade policy.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-11-2020 19:50 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 19:49 IST
EU hits U.S. with tariffs, while hoping Biden will bring better ties
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The European Union will impose tariffs on imports of $4 billion in U.S. goods from Tuesday, while hoping that president-elect Joe Biden will foster a sharp improvement in transatlantic ties. The bloc will exercise the right to counter-measures awarded to it last month by the World Trade Organization in a case against U.S. planemaker Boeing, part of a long-running U.S.-EU battle over civil aviation subsidies.

"We have made clear at every stage that we want to settle this long-running issue," EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis told a news conference after a video meeting of EU trade ministers. "Regrettably, despite our best efforts (and) due to lack of progress on the U.S. side, we can confirm that the European Union will later today exercise our rights and impose counter-measures awarded to us by the WTO in respect to Boeing."

He added that this meant the tariffs, set to hit U.S. exports of planes and parts and a range of farm produce, would come into force on Tuesday. Dombrovskis, a vice president of the European Commission, repeated an EU offer that the bloc would suspend its measures if the United States did the same, but said Washington had so far not agreed to do so.

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier told the same news conference that many EU countries saw Biden's election victory as a chance to reconfigure trade policy. "We will try to get a new start in trade policy between the United States and all member states," said Altmaier, whose country holds the rotating EU presidency. He added that Europe's goal was to find new common ground with the future Biden administration and then reduce tariffs as much as possible.

President Donald Trump, with whom Europe has had strained relations, has not conceded and is making legal challenges to the outcome of the Nov. 3 election. "There are great expectations and the hope that the American presidential elections will lead to a return to multilateral engagement in international trade and that it will be possible to overcome past conflicts," Altmaier said.

Dombrovskis said the European Commission, which coordinates trade policy for the 27 EU member states, had made some informal contacts with Team Biden. "So some first contacts have been made, among other things also to discuss trade issues," he said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

3 notices issued to J-K Bar Association on its constitution which terms Kashmir as disputed area

The administration on Monday issued three notices to the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association asking it to clarify its position on terming Kashmir a disputed territory and prohibiting it from holding elections, besides imposing proh...

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan returns to Sussex for 2021 T20 Blast

Sussex Cricket on Monday confirmed that Afghanistan star spinner Rashid Khan will return to county cricket in 2021 to play the T20 Blast. The worlds number one T20 bowler has already enjoyed two fantastic summers in Hove after joining the S...

Beaten down bank, airline stocks soar on hopes of game-changing vaccine

Shares of banks, oil and travel companies soared on Monday after Pfizer said its experimental COVID-19 vaccine was more than 90 effective, prompting investors to shift bets to beaten-down cyclical names from stay-at-home winners. Sectors wh...

New building of Nepal school built by India inaugurated

India handed over the newly built infrastructure of Shree Laxminiya Janata Secondary School at Kumhrauda in Dhanusha district of Nepal on Monday.Built with the Indian governments financial assistance of Nepalese Rs 26.24 million, the new bu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020