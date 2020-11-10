Left Menu
If Digvijaya Singh questions EVMs, it means BJP is winning: Narottam Mishra

As the initial trends in the Madhya Pradesh by-polls gave an edge to the BJP, state's Minister Narottam Mishra on Tuesday said that when Congress leader Digvijaya Singh questions EVMs then it means that the BJP is winning.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 10-11-2020 12:26 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 12:26 IST
Madhya Pradesh Minister Narottam Mishra speaking to ANI on Tuesday. . Image Credit: ANI

As the initial trends in the Madhya Pradesh by-polls gave an edge to the BJP, state's Minister Narottam Mishra on Tuesday said that when Congress leader Digvijaya Singh questions EVMs then it means that the BJP is winning. Reacting to the emerging trends, he said, "BJP has nothing to lose. You should ask people who are losing. We will only gain from here onwards. I heard Digvijaya Singh's statement. If he's questioning EVMs, it means that the BJP is winning."

"We are on the way to securing a clear majority. The two senior citizens of Congress (Digvijaya Singh, Kamal Nath) will soon be shifting to Delhi," Mishra told ANI. As per the recent trends, BJP is leading on 17 seats, Congress 9, and BSP 1 in Madhya Pradesh by-polls.

By-elections were held on 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh on November 3. The result of 28 assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh will decide the fate of Shivraj Singh Chouhan led-BJP government which requires at least eight more MLAs for a clear majority in the state assembly.

Jyotiraditya Scindia, a prominent face of the Congress, had resigned from the party on March 11this year. Scindia's decision to leave Congress was followed by the resignation of 22 party MLAs loyal to him. He later joined BJP. These resignations paved the way for BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan to take over as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister for the fourth time. (ANI)

