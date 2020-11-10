Tejashwi's brother Tej Pratap wins Hasanpur seat

By Sahil Pandey Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav's elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav has won the Hasanpur seat in Bihar assembly election 2020.

Tej Pratap, who relinquished the Mahua constituency in Vaishali district, has won the Hasanpur seat in Samastipur district with an astounding 80,991 votes. According to the Election Commission's website, Tej Pratap secured 47.27 per cent of the votes, while JDU's Raj Kumar Rai got 34.93 per cent.

The key contest in Hasanpur Assembly was between Tej Pratap, JDU's Raj Kumar Rai and LJP's Manish Kumar. Tej Pratap, the elder son of Lalu Prasad and Bihar's former health minister, contested in the recently concluded Assembly polls from Hasanpur assembly seat in Samastipur district. (ANI)