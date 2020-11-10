Left Menu
Development News Edition

RJD should accept verdict, desist from staging drama: BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Sanjay Jaiswal on Tuesday took a swipe at RJD leader Manoj Jha, saying that the Rajya Sabha member should desist from indulging in drama and accept the verdict.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 10-11-2020 23:21 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 23:21 IST
RJD should accept verdict, desist from staging drama: BJP
Bihar BJP state president Sanjay Jaiswal. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

By Sahil Pandey The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Sanjay Jaiswal on Tuesday took a swipe at RJD leader Manoj Jha, saying that the Rajya Sabha member should desist from indulging in drama and accept the verdict.

"Trends are going up and down but we are confident of forming the government. A few people saw the results and started lying. RJD is doing the same thing. When they thought they were winning, then everything was fine, but now they are staging a drama. This type of politics should not be done," Jaiswal said. The Bihar BJP chief also mentioned that every party should accept the verdict given by people and added that kind of statement by the RJD shows poor mentality.

Jaiswal rubbished any debate on new Chief Minister's face and said, "When our president spoke about it and the Prime Minister is also in consent then why is there a debate on it?" Earlier, ahead of results of Bihar elections, BJP state president Sanjay Jaiswal hoped for the return of NDA.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked for poor in the last six years. Due to the good governance in Bihar, the NDA is coming back in the majority again and for this, I am thankful to the public," Jaiswal added. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Unhappy Canada PM Trudeau urges provinces to do more to fight coronavirus

A visibly unhappy Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday urged premiers of the countrys 10 provinces to take stricter measures against a second wave of the coronavirus sweeping the country.We are seeing record spikes this morning...

Mumbai: BMC mulls theatre tax hike of several hundred per cent

Mumbais civic body has proposed a hike in theatre tax for multiplexes, cinema halls, theatres as well as music shows and entertainment programmes. The proposal is to increase it to Rs 1000 per show from existing Rs 66 for super deluxe multi...

Brazil regulator says suspension of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine was technical

Brazils health regulator Anvisa said on Tuesday that its decision to suspend trials for Chinas Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine was purely technical and dismissed any politicization of its work to ensure a safe and effective vaccine.We had no choic...

Pak military, administrations exploited, politicised Gilgit-Baltistan sectarian fault lines: EFSAS

Pakistan military establishment and successive administrations have exploited and politicised the sectarian fault lines in Pakistan occupied Kashmirs Gilgit-Baltistan, which have allowed Islamabad to vindicate the militarisation of Gilgit-B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020