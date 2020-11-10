RJD should accept verdict, desist from staging drama: BJP

By Sahil Pandey The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Sanjay Jaiswal on Tuesday took a swipe at RJD leader Manoj Jha, saying that the Rajya Sabha member should desist from indulging in drama and accept the verdict.

"Trends are going up and down but we are confident of forming the government. A few people saw the results and started lying. RJD is doing the same thing. When they thought they were winning, then everything was fine, but now they are staging a drama. This type of politics should not be done," Jaiswal said. The Bihar BJP chief also mentioned that every party should accept the verdict given by people and added that kind of statement by the RJD shows poor mentality.

Jaiswal rubbished any debate on new Chief Minister's face and said, "When our president spoke about it and the Prime Minister is also in consent then why is there a debate on it?" Earlier, ahead of results of Bihar elections, BJP state president Sanjay Jaiswal hoped for the return of NDA.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked for poor in the last six years. Due to the good governance in Bihar, the NDA is coming back in the majority again and for this, I am thankful to the public," Jaiswal added. (ANI)