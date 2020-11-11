HP CM congratulates PM Modi, Nadda on Bihar victory

Shimla, Nov 11 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda for the victory of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Bihar Assembly elections and bypolls in various states

In a statement issued here, Thakur credited the welfare, developmental and pro people policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the party's impressive performance in the polls. In Bihar, the ruling NDA retained power by winning 125 seats in the 243-member state assembly against 110 clinched by the opposition Grand Alliance. The BJP emerged as the second largest party with a tally of 74 seats. The BJP also swept the assembly by-elections held last week winning 41 of 59 seats across 11 states.