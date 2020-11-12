Nitish may take oath as CM on Monday
Raj Bhavan sources said they have not received any communication about when the swearing-in ceremony will take place. Before he is sworn-in as the chief minister again, Nitish Kumar has to tender his resignation to the governor.PTI | Patna | Updated: 12-11-2020 16:11 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 16:11 IST
Nitish Kumar may take oath as Bihar chief minister for a fourth successive term next week but the date has not been finalised yet, a close aide said on Thurday. However, speculation is rife in political circles that he will be sworn in on Monday, the day 'Bhaiyya Dooj' festival will be celebrated, as it is considered an auspicious day.
He will visit the state party headquarters later Thursday to meet the newly elected MLAs and other JD(U) functionaries. Raj Bhavan sources said they have not received any communication about when the swearing-in ceremony will take place.
Before he is sworn-in as the chief minister again, Nitish Kumar has to tender his resignation to the governor. The newly elected MLAs of the NDA are yet to meet formally and elect Kumar as their leader.
However, with top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, strongly endorsing Kumar as the chief minister, there are no doubts over a fourth straight term for him in the high office. Chief Electoral Officer H R Srinivas, meanwhile, submitted the list of winning candidates in the assembly elections to Governor Phagu Chauhan at Raj Bhavan.
- READ MORE ON:
- Nitish Kumar
- Bhaiyya Dooj'
- Narendra Modi
- Bihar
- Phagu Chauhan
- Raj Bhavan
ALSO READ
Bihar will face double whammy if proponents of 'jungle raj' return to power during pandemic: PM Narendra Modi tells poll rally in Muzaffarpur.
NDA committed to development of Bihar; beware of those greedily eyeing funds meant for state's welfare: PM Narendra Modi at Bihar rally.
People of Bihar have decided to once again defeat those responsible for 'jungle raj': PM Narendra Modi's in attack on RJD-Cong combine.
Ram temple construction has begun; those who taunted us over delay are clapping in applause: PM Narendra Modi tells Bihar poll rally.
What can people expect from 'yuvraaj" (crown prince) of "jungle raj"? asks PM Narendra Modi in dig at RJD CM candidate Tejashwi Yadav.