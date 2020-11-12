Left Menu
Development News Edition

Disappointed with performance in Bihar polls, CWC to review it soon: Congress

The Congress said on Thursday it was disappointed with its performance in Bihar Assembly elections and the party's working committee would soon review it.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 20:38 IST
Disappointed with performance in Bihar polls, CWC to review it soon: Congress

The Congress said on Thursday it was disappointed with its performance in Bihar Assembly elections and the party's working committee would soon review it. The Congress managed to win only 19 of the 70 seats it had contested, down from its previous tally of 27 seats out of 41 it had fought in the 2015 assembly elections in the state.

The people of Bihar came "pretty close" to change the government, the Congress' senior spokesperson P Chidambaram told reporters. Asked about the party's performance in the Assembly polls, he said, "We accept the verdict. We are disappointed with our performance in Bihar. The Congress Working Committee (CWC) will review it in due course and come up with an official statement of our position." The former finance minister said one should remember that Bihar was the poorest state of India, even though Narendra Modi has been the prime minister since 2014 and Nitish Kumar the chief minister of the state since 2005.

"In the poorest state of India, as I agree in the alternative analysis, voted for no change in the government. Well, they came pretty close to change the government. I think, 10 seats either this way or that would have changed the government," he said. The vote difference between the NDA and the 'Mahagathbandhan' was only 0.3 per cent, Chidambaram said.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the mandate in Bihar was not in favour of the chief minister. The difference in voting percentage was very low and the Congress should have done better, he said, adding the performance would be analysed and reviewed in the CWC meeting.

"But to say that the result has negated the issues raised by the Mahagathbandhan or that those did not have a resonance in Bihar, I don't agree to that. The issues raised by us are there and they would remain," Ramesh said..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Instagram refreshes home screen design; adds Reels and Shop tab

Instagram on Thursday announced some major changes to its home screen, giving the app a much-needed refresh. Starting today, users will see a new Reels tab and a Shop tab on their home screen.Commenting on this development, Instagram said, ...

FACTBOX-Legal cases sparked by Nigerian OPL 245 oilfield licence

One of the oil industrys biggest court cases over alleged corruption in Nigeria involves an offshore oilfield licence known as OPL 245, which Royal Dutch Shell and Italys Eni bought in 2011.Italian prosecutors allege that most of the paymen...

U.S. court upholds Harvard race-based admissions; Supreme Court appeal expected

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday upheld Harvard Universitys use of race in undergraduate admissions, rejecting a challenge by affirmative action opponents who said the Ivy League schools policy discriminates against Asian-Americans. Opponen...

Hope Armenia-Azerbaijan pact will defuse tensions, result in regional peace: India

India on Thursday welcomed the Russia-brokered agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan to halt fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh area, while hoping that the pact will defuse immediate tensions and result in peace and security in the regio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020