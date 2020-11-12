Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Nicklaus clubs away question about his support for Trump

Two weeks after wading into turbulent political waters by publicly supporting President Donald Trump in the U.S. election and warning the country against turning "socialist", Jack Nicklaus clubbed away a question about the matter on Thursday. The 80-year-old Nicklaus, the most prolific major winner of all-time with 18 titles in the four biggest championships, had earlier hit the ceremonial first tee shot with fellow great Gary Player at the Masters at Augusta National.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-11-2020 20:54 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 20:49 IST
Golf-Nicklaus clubs away question about his support for Trump
US President Donald Trump (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Two weeks after wading into turbulent political waters by publicly supporting President Donald Trump in the U.S. election and warning the country against turning "socialist", Jack Nicklaus clubbed away a question about the matter on Thursday.

The 80-year-old Nicklaus, the most prolific major winner of all-time with 18 titles in the four biggest championships, had earlier hit the ceremonial first tee shot with fellow great Gary Player at the Masters at Augusta National. At a later news conference, it did not take long for a reporter to raise the issue of Nicklaus' support for Trump.

Most major news organizations have declared Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden the winner of the election, but Trump has yet to concede. The President has instead brought a flurry of lawsuits in close-run states to try to back his unsupported claims of widespread electoral fraud.

"You are known as the ultimate gracious sportsman in the game of golf and really throughout sports... the way you've handled victory and defeat and the like," the reporter said. "I'm just curious, what is your advice to President Trump on how to accept defeat?"

A stony-faced Nicklaus shut down the questioner with a short, terse reply. "I think I've said enough about that. I don't think this is the place for politics," he said, clearly intent on not giving the issue any further oxygen.

Nicklaus has long been known for his generally conservative political views, par for the course for American golfers of his generation, but has rarely gone out of his way to publicise them, until now that is. On Oct. 28, Nicklaus posted an open letter to his 481,000 Twitter followers with his thoughts on the Nov. 3 vote.

"If we want to continue to have the opportunity to pursue the American Dream, and not evolve into a socialist America and have the government run your life, then I strongly recommend you consider Donald J. Trump for another 4 years," Nicklaus wrote. "You might not like the way our President says or tweets some things -- and trust me, I have told him that! -- but I have learned to look past that and focus on what he's tried to accomplish."

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Instagram refreshes home screen design; adds Reels and Shop tab

Instagram on Thursday announced some major changes to the home screen design, giving it a much-needed refresh. Starting today, users will see a new Reels tab and a Shop tab on their home screen.Commenting on this development, Instagram said...

Amazon not shareholder, no say in company affairs: Future Retail tells Delhi HC

Kishore Biyani-led Future Retail Ltd FRL Thursday told the Delhi High Court that Amazon was not its shareholder and has no say in its affairs and the interim order passed by the Singapore International Arbitration Centre SIAC was of no valu...

Ex-Dy CM, minister, BJP MLA among 2,176 people tested positive for Covid

Rajasthan former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, Cooperatives Minister Uday Lal Anjana and BJP legislator Kalicharan Saraf tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday when the state reported 13 deaths due to the disease. The fatalities tol...

FACTBOX-Legal cases sparked by Nigerian OPL 245 oilfield licence

One of the oil industrys biggest court cases over alleged corruption in Nigeria involves an offshore oilfield licence known as OPL 245, which Royal Dutch Shell and Italys Eni bought in 2011.Italian prosecutors allege that most of the paymen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020