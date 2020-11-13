Left Menu
Development News Edition

China congratulates Biden and Harris on election

China on Friday congratulated U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, who won the Nov. 3 election that President Donald Trump has not conceded, nearly a week after the former vice president clinched enough states for the win. "We respect the choice of the American people. In 2016, Chinese President Xi Jinping sent congratulations to Trump on Nov. 9, a day after the election.

Reuters | Updated: 13-11-2020 14:17 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 14:17 IST
China congratulates Biden and Harris on election

China on Friday congratulated U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, who won the Nov. 3 election that President Donald Trump has not conceded, nearly a week after the former vice president clinched enough states for the win.

"We respect the choice of the American people. We extend congratulations to Mr. Biden and Ms. Harris," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a regular daily briefing, referring to Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris. "We understand the results of the U.S. election will be determined according to U.S. laws and procedures," he added, repeating Beijing's earlier stance.

Trump's refusal to accept defeat has put Beijing in an awkward position, with China loath to do anything to antagonize Trump, who has mounted court challenges to the balloting and remains in office until the Jan 20 inauguration. Relations between China and the United States are at their worst in decades over disputes ranging from technology and trade to Hong Kong and the coronavirus, and the Trump administration has unleashed a barrage of sanctions against Beijing.

Shortly after Biden's win following days of ballot counting in several swing states, numerous U.S. allies offered congratulations, while the leaders of China and Russia were among conspicuous holdouts. In 2016, Chinese President Xi Jinping sent congratulations to Trump on Nov. 9, a day after the election.

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Germany reports 23,542 more COVID-19 cases

Berlin Germany, November 13 ANIXinhua Germanys COVID-19 infections rose by 23,542 within one day to a total of 751,095, the federal government agency for disease control and prevention Robert Koch Institute RKI said on Friday. The number of...

Herbal drug based adjuvant therapy effective in treating diabetic COVID-19 patients: Researchers

Anti-oxidative herbal medicines with evidence-based useful impacts in the treatment of diabetes can be used as an adjuvant therapy to the conventional treatment of diabetic COVID-19 patients, according to researchers in Tehran. The research...

Honour religious sentiments of people, lift ban on Chhath Puja at public places: Gupta to Delhi govt

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Friday asked the Arvind Kejriwal government to honour the religious sentiments of people and lift the ban imposed on performing Chhath Puja at public places and river banks. Guptas assertion comes after ...

Uttarakhand: BJP suspends Lakhiram Joshi for 'breach of discipline' until further notice

The Bhartiya Janata Party BJP on Friday suspended its member Lakhiram Joshi, who wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi against Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, for breach of discipline until further notice, as per ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020