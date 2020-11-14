FACTBOX-U.S. election: key tallies, undetermined states, certification deadlines

Democrat Joe Biden won the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election, beating Republican President Donald Trump after a longer-than-usual process of counting mail-in ballots that a record number of Americans relied on during the coronavirus pandemic. Biden, who surpassed the 270 Electoral College votes needed to clinch the presidency on Saturday, ended with 306, Edison Research projected on Friday. Trump closed out the race at 232 Electoral College votes, according to Edison's tally.

Votes, however, still need to be certified in most states and tallies are being challenged in several, including Michigan and Pennsylvania. At the same time, the Trump campaign has signaled it may seek a recount in Wisconsin. Here are the key counts in the White House race, as of 3:25 p.m. EST on Friday (2025 GMT), as well as vote certification deadlines.

ELECTORAL COLLEGE: Biden 306; Trump 232 POPULAR VOTE:

Biden - 77,973,369; Trump - 72,654,368; Biden leads by 5,319,001, or 5.3 million votes. Biden - 50.8%; Trump 47.4%

VOTE CERTIFICATION DEADLINES: Arizona - Deadline is Nov. 30

Georgia - Deadline is Nov. 20 Michigan - Deadline is Nov. 23

North Carolina - Deadline is Nov. 24 Pennsylvania - Deadline is Nov. 23

Wisconsin - Deadline is Dec. 1