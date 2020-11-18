PM Modi speaks to US President-elect Biden
This was the first interaction between the two leaders after Democrat Biden defeated incumbent president Donald Trump in the US presidential election. "Spoke to US President-elect @JoeBiden on phone to congratulate him. We reiterated our firm commitment to the Indo-US strategic partnership and discussed our shared priorities and concerns - Covid-19 pandemic, climate change, and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific Region," Modi said in a tweet.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2020 00:01 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 00:01 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to US President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday, with both leaders reiterating their firm commitment to the strategic partnership between the two countries as they discussed their shared priorities and concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region. This was the first interaction between the two leaders after Democrat Biden defeated incumbent president Donald Trump in the US presidential election.
"Spoke to US President-elect @JoeBiden on phone to congratulate him. We reiterated our firm commitment to the Indo-US strategic partnership and discussed our shared priorities and concerns - Covid-19 pandemic, climate change, and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific Region," Modi said in a tweet. The prime minister also congratulated US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
"Her success is a matter of great pride and inspiration for members of the vibrant Indian-American community, who are a tremendous source of strength for Indo-US relations," he said..
