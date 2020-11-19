Left Menu
PM pays tributes to Indira Gandhi on birth anniversary

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2020 11:35 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 11:35 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary

Born on 19 November, 1917, Gandhi served as prime minister from 1966 to 1977 and then again from 1980 until her assassination in 1984

In a tweet, the prime minister said, "Tributes to former PM Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji on her birth anniversary".  Gandhi is one of the most iconic leaders of the Congress.

