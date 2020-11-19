MP bypolls: Scindia credits BJP's win to people, PM Modi

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday gave the credit of his party's victory in the recently-held Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls to the people of the state and the party's top brass. The ruling BJP won 19 out of the 28 Assembly seats in the state bypolls held on November 3, while the opposition Congress bagged nine seats.

Scindia, who arrived here for the first time after the bypoll results, was accorded a warm reception at the airport by his supporters. Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar also arrived with him from New Delhi. "The credit of this victory first goes to the people of the state. They have blessed Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for bringing good governance in Madhya Pradesh. The credit also goes to PM Narendra Modi, BJP president (J P Nadda) and Union Home Minister (Amit Shah)," he told reporters after his arrival at the airport.

"The credit also goes to the broad policies that these three leaders have made on the basis of the party's ideology. It also goes to the common worker of the BJP, who worked for the party wholeheartedly and dedicatedly," he said.

Tomar gave the credit of the BJP's poll performance to the people of the state and party workers. When asked about a few ministers who lost in the bypolls, but were yet to resign from their posts, Tomar evaded the question.

Among the three ministers who lost the bypolls, Aidal Singh Kansana has resigned, while Imarti Devi and Girraj Dandotiya are yet to step down from their posts despite the defeat. Both Scindia and Tomar arrived here to take part in the condolence meeting of senior BJP leader Kailash Sarang, who died recently after a prolonged illness. They paid tributes to Sarang at a function organised by the state BJP at its headquarters here.