Hindutva means tolerance: Fadnavis on ex-vice prez's statement

Hindus never attacked anyone or any country or any state," the former chief minister told reporters while responding to a query on Ansari's statement. Fadnavis said Hinduism has always taught tolerance, due to which the people of various faiths and castes have been living peacefully in India.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 21-11-2020 17:06 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 17:06 IST
Nagpur, Nov 21 (PTI)Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said Hindutva meant tolerance, a day after former vice president Hamid Ansari said that even before COVID-19 society had become a victim of two pandemics of religiosity and strident nationalism. "Hindutva has never been a hardline (ideology). It has always been tolerant. Hindutva has been the ancient way of living in this country. Hindus never attacked anyone or any country or any state," the former chief minister told reporters while responding to a query on Ansari's statement.

Fadnavis said Hinduism has always taught tolerance, due to which the people of various faiths and castes have been living peacefully in India. Responding to a query on reopening of schools for classes 9 to 12 in some cities in Maharashtra from November 23 amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Leader of Opposition called for due diligence.

"The state government should keep in mind the experience of other states where COVID-19 cases rose after reopening of schools," he added..

