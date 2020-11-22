Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre keen on finding solution to Goa mining issue: Mines minister

The Centre is keen on finding a solution to the Goa mining issue as it is the core economic activity of the state, Union Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi said. But, still, we are looking positively at the request of the Goa government," Joshi said. The minister added that mining is the core economic activity of Goa but at the same time, there is a court's direction.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2020 10:14 IST | Created: 22-11-2020 10:14 IST
Centre keen on finding solution to Goa mining issue: Mines minister

The Centre is keen on finding a solution to the Goa mining issue as it is the core economic activity of the state, Union Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi said. Mining operations in Goa came to a grinding halt in March 2018 after the Supreme Court quashed 88 mining leases.

"Goa has given some representation. These entire things we are looking at the various level. I cannot comment anything much. "But, as far as the sentiments of Goa are concerned, we are there with them. We want to find out a solution as far as Goa mining is concerned," the minister told PTI.

The minister said he cannot speak more than this on the mining issue in Goa as the matter is sub-judice. "It (mining) has been stopped after the Supreme Court's judgment. But, still, we are looking positively at the request of the Goa government," Joshi said.

The minister added that mining is the core economic activity of Goa but at the same time, there is a court's direction. The Centre is looking at the issues for a "work-out" and "we are positive on that", he said. Mining dependents in Goa have made an appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his intervention to protect livelihood in the state by resuming mining operations there.

In their appeal, they also sought necessary directives from the prime minister to the policy makers for restoring the livelihood of lakhs of people who are directly and indirectly dependent on mining for survival. The present impasse of mining stoppage, coupled with COVID-19-induced challenges, has further worsened the situation for Goans with uncertainties over livelihood resumption looming high, GMPF President Puti Gaonkar has said.

The Goa Mining People's Front (GMPF) is an umbrella body of mining dependents in the state..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You’s Son Ye-jin speaks on Hollywood debut, Hyun Bin becomes new Omega ambassador

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 3 title revealed, episode 2 synopsis, recap

Abnormalities in immune system's T cells linked to severe COVID-19: Study

Song Hye-Kyo’s lead character in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ is a designer at fashion label

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sydney Sweeney joins drama-comedy 'American Sole'

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney has boarded the cast of dramedy American Sole. Led by Pete Davidson and OShea Jackson Jr, the STX movie will be directed by Ian Edelman from his own script. Hollywood star Kevin Hart is attached as a producer,...

IOB expects resolution of NPAs worth Rs 18,000 cr in 2nd half of FY21

State-owned Indian Overseas Bank IOB expects resolution of about Rs 18,000 crore of non-performing assets NPAs under the insolvency and bankruptcy process during the second half of the current fiscal, a move that will boost its bottomline. ...

COVID-19 in Delhi: 3.7 lakh surveyed, first time RT-PCR tests more than antigen tests

For the first time, the number of RT-PCR tests in Delhi has exceeded the number of rapid antigen tests, while over 3.7 lakh people have been surveyed as part of the efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus in the national capital, the Unio...

Kohli is not what you see on cricket field, he is chilled out guy: Zampa

Virat Kohlis on-field image might be that of a combative batting superstar but Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa says the India captain came across as a chilled out guy during their interactions in the recent IPL. The duo played for the Roya...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020