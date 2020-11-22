Modi greets Mulayam on his birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on his 81st birthday, and said the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and union minister is passionate about agriculture and rural development. Modi spoke to Yadav, a foremost socialist leader, to greet him

"Spoke to Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji and greeted him on his birthday. He is one of the senior-most and experienced leaders of our country who is passionate about agriculture and rural development. I pray for his long and healthy life," the prime minister tweeted.