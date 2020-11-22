Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uncertainty in JD (S) over fielding candidates for bypolls

"In Basava Kalyan, our candidate got elected in the past. Our party had a good base there but the existing system demonstrated by the BJP in the recent byelections makes it difficult for us to face the bypolls," he said.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-11-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 22-11-2020 21:23 IST
Uncertainty in JD (S) over fielding candidates for bypolls

Bengaluru, Nov 22 (PTI): The Janata Dal (Secular) is unlikely to field candidates for Maski and Basava Kalyan Assembly bypolls. Fielding of candidates is futile, said party leader and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy.

"Looking at the outcome of the recent byelections (at RR Nagar and Sira assembly segments), it appears futile to field candidates," Kumaraswamy told reporters after inaugurating the party's ward office at Dasarahalli here on Sunday. He was replying to queries on the party's view on contesting the Maski and Basava Kalyan byelections due soon.

On the reason for not fielding the candidate, Kumaraswamy said the way BJP has conducted itself in the recent byelections, it appears difficult for the JD(S) to face the bypolls. "In Basava Kalyan, our candidate got elected in the past.

Our party had a good base there but the existing system demonstrated by the BJP in the recent byelections makes it difficult for us to face the bypolls," he said. He said the party should focus on strengthening its base for the general elections instead of contesting bypolls.

He, however, said JD (S) would decide its future course of action by paying heeding to the sentiments of the party workers in Maski and Basava Kalyan. In the recent bypolls at RR Nagar in Bengaluru Urban district and at Sira in Tumakuru district, the JD(S) was a distant third while the fight remained between the BJP and the Congress.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You’s Son Ye-jin speaks on Hollywood debut, Hyun Bin becomes new Omega ambassador

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 3 title revealed, episode 2 synopsis, recap

Abnormalities in immune system's T cells linked to severe COVID-19: Study

Song Hye-Kyo’s lead character in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ is a designer at fashion label

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Syria's Assad names new FM to replace late diplomat

Syrias President Bashar Assad named a new foreign minister on Sunday, appointing Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad to replace a longtime diplomat who passed away last week after holding the post for more than a decade. Walid al-Moallem ...

3 held for stealing service pistol, live cartridges belong to Delhi Police constable

Three men were arrested for allegedly stealing a service pistol and live cartridges belonging to a Delhi Police constable from south Delhis Munirka area, officials said on Sunday. The accused had planned to first steal the pistol and then ...

BTC polls: Social organisations allege parties distributing cash for votes

A platform of 16 social organisations on Sunday alleged that some political parties are distributing cash to garner votes in the Bodoland Territorial Council BTC elections scheduled next month. Submitting a memorandum to Assam Chief Ministe...

Odisha govt defends merger of schools; oppn alleges denial of children's right to education

The Odisha government on Sunday informed the assembly that there was no illegality in merging of schools with low enrolment, while the opposition BJP and Congress alleged that children were being deprived of their rights to education due to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020