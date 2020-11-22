Uncertainty in JD (S) over fielding candidates for bypolls

Bengaluru, Nov 22 (PTI): The Janata Dal (Secular) is unlikely to field candidates for Maski and Basava Kalyan Assembly bypolls. Fielding of candidates is futile, said party leader and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy.

"Looking at the outcome of the recent byelections (at RR Nagar and Sira assembly segments), it appears futile to field candidates," Kumaraswamy told reporters after inaugurating the party's ward office at Dasarahalli here on Sunday. He was replying to queries on the party's view on contesting the Maski and Basava Kalyan byelections due soon.

On the reason for not fielding the candidate, Kumaraswamy said the way BJP has conducted itself in the recent byelections, it appears difficult for the JD(S) to face the bypolls. "In Basava Kalyan, our candidate got elected in the past.

Our party had a good base there but the existing system demonstrated by the BJP in the recent byelections makes it difficult for us to face the bypolls," he said. He said the party should focus on strengthening its base for the general elections instead of contesting bypolls.

He, however, said JD (S) would decide its future course of action by paying heeding to the sentiments of the party workers in Maski and Basava Kalyan. In the recent bypolls at RR Nagar in Bengaluru Urban district and at Sira in Tumakuru district, the JD(S) was a distant third while the fight remained between the BJP and the Congress.