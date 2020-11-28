Left Menu
Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP over farmers' protest

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday slammed the Centre over the ongoing farmers' protest.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 28-11-2020 16:44 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 16:44 IST
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Saturday.. Image Credit: ANI

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday slammed the Centre over the ongoing farmers' protest. "Treating farmers with such dereliction has never been done by any party except BJP. These are the same people who had told farmers that they would not only waive loans but would bring in policies which would double farmers' income," Yadav said in a press conference.

Farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, on Saturday morning, began arriving at the Nirankari Samagam Ground on the outskirts of the national capital for a protest against the new farm laws. After days of a standoff with cops and facing teargas shells, water cannons and barricading at various points on the Delhi-Haryana border by police, the farmers 'Dilli Chalo' march was allowed to enter the national capital on Friday and proceed to a ground in north-west Delhi's Burari. The Tikri border was opened up for them.

Arrangements have been made for the farmers at the ground, by the Delhi Government. The Delhi Police made an appeal to the protestors to maintain peace and hold a peaceful agitattion.

"After discussion with farmer leaders, the protesting farmers have been permitted inside Delhi to hold a peaceful protest at Nirankari Ground, Burari. Delhi Police appeals to them to maintain peace," the Delhi Police tweeted through its official handle. Farmers are protesting against the three laws -- the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Service Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

