Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nikki Haley slams Joe Biden’s immigration policy

Republican politician Nikki Haley Tuesday slammed President-elect Joe Biden’s immigration policy claiming it will hurt American workers and “insult” legal immigrants. A day earlier, Haley in a series of tweets was critical of the foreign policies of President-elect Biden. “Biden stated he wanted to return to the disastrous Iran deal that he helped orchestrate as VP.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-12-2020 04:29 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 04:29 IST
Nikki Haley slams Joe Biden’s immigration policy

Republican politician Nikki Haley Tuesday slammed President-elect Joe Biden’s immigration policy claiming it will hurt American workers and “insult” legal immigrants. “Biden’s immigration policies will create another border crisis that will undermine the rule of law, hurt American workers, and insult the legal immigrants who did the right thing,” Indian-American Haley said in a series of tweets. “It’s one more reason why America needs a conservative-led Senate to stop Biden’s plan in its tracks,” she said, seeking votes for two Republican Senators in the Georgia Senate race next month. The Republican Party currently has 50 Senators in the 100-member Senate, while the Democrats has 48.

A Republican majority in the Senate along with the two wins in Georgia Senate race is essential for the party to maintain its hold in the national politics. The party has lost control of the White House and the House of Representatives. “Biden has promised to reverse the Trump admin’s immigration policies, halt all deportations, & introduce amnesty legislation for illegal immigrants on day 1,” Haley said.

“The amnesty bill would send a clear signal to people across the world: Come to America illegally & get rewarded for it,” said the former two-term Governor of South Carolina. She was the first ever Cabinet-ranking official in any administration after President Donald Trump nominated her as the US Ambassador to the United Nations. A day earlier, Haley in a series of tweets was critical of the foreign policies of President-elect Biden.

“Biden stated he wanted to return to the disastrous Iran deal that he helped orchestrate as VP. The Trump administration’s foreign policy made the Middle East safer & more secure. It would be a huge mistake for Biden to go running back into the arms of Iran’s ayatollahs,” she said..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

Zoom selects AWS as its preferred cloud provider

AWS joins forces with BlackBerry to develop intelligent vehicle data platform

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

OSCE states set to end impasse over vacant senior positions, U.S. says

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, a body that includes Russia and the United States and other former Cold War adversaries, is set to end a months-long impasse over filling its vacant top jobs, the U.S. envoy to the gr...

Despite Trump's continued claims, Barr sees no sign of major U.S. vote fraud

U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Tuesday the Justice Department had found no evidence of widespread voter fraud in last months election, even as President Donald Trump kept up his flailing legal efforts to reverse his defeat. To d...

Soccer-Developing Inter not finished article yet, says two-goal Lukaku

Inter Milan are not a great team yet but are growing, striker Romelu Lukaku said after he scored twice in a crucial 3-2 victory at Borussia Moenchengladbach on Tuesday that handed the Italians a lifeline in the Champions League. The Belgian...

Nikki Haley slams Joe Biden’s immigration policy

Republican politician Nikki Haley Tuesday slammed President-elect Joe Bidens immigration policy claiming it will hurt American workers and insult legal immigrants. Bidens immigration policies will create another border crisis that ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020