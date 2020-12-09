Left Menu
PM Modi greets Cong chief Sonia Gandhi on her birthday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2020 11:25 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 11:25 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and wished her a long and healthy life

Gandhi, who turned 74, has led the Congress for 19 years. She was back in the saddle last year as Congress' interim chief after Rahul Gandhi resigned taking responsibility for the party's defeat in the Lok Sabha polls

''Birthday greetings to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji. May God bless her with a long and healthy life,'' Modi tweeted.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

