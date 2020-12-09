Why is 'chowdikar' anxious about 'sevadar', asks Raghav Chadha

Alleging that Delhi Police, at the behest of the BJP-led central government, has detained Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at his official residence, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha on Wednesday claimed that the Narendra Modi-led Centre is afraid of him. "We saw how Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal rejected the proposal to turn the stadiums into jails for protesting farmers. Now the Delhi Police, on Union Home Minister Amit Shah's order, has converted his residence into a jail. Police have jammed the whole road where the Chief Minister lives. I want to ask what is the chief minister's crime... why is chowkidar (gatekeeper) anxious about sevadar (servent)," asked Chadha while addressing media in Delhi.

He added that on Tuesday Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had demanded an audience with the CM, and only one back door was opened after he sat in from of the house for the entire day. "Still one main door has been completely closed by the police and this time, some BJP leaders are helping them. Some BJP leaders are sitting in front of his house. Delhi Police has curbed Arvind Kejriwal's right to freedom of movement on Home Minister Amit Shah's orders... The back door was opened only after the Bharat bandh was over," the AAP leader stated, asserting that the government "stopped the Delhi CM from meeting the farmers".

He said an atmosphere of undeclared emergency is prevalent in Delhi because the government did not give permission to convert the stadiums into prisons for keeping the protesting farmers. Yesterday AAP claimed that Chief Minister Kejriwal was put under house arrest, a day after he visited the farmers protesting at Singhu border.

"BJP's Delhi Police has put CM Arvind Kejriwal under house arrest ever since he visited farmers at Singhu border yesterday. No one has been permitted to leave or enter his residence," said the Aam Aadmi Party in a tweet. (ANI)