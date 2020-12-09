Left Menu
Development News Edition

Why is 'chowdikar' anxious about 'sevadar', asks Raghav Chadha

Alleging that Delhi Police, at the behest of the BJP-led central government, has detained Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at his official residence, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha on Wednesday claimed that the Narendra Modi-led Centre is afraid of him.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2020 16:04 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 16:04 IST
Why is 'chowdikar' anxious about 'sevadar', asks Raghav Chadha
AAP leader Raghav Chadha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Alleging that Delhi Police, at the behest of the BJP-led central government, has detained Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at his official residence, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha on Wednesday claimed that the Narendra Modi-led Centre is afraid of him. "We saw how Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal rejected the proposal to turn the stadiums into jails for protesting farmers. Now the Delhi Police, on Union Home Minister Amit Shah's order, has converted his residence into a jail. Police have jammed the whole road where the Chief Minister lives. I want to ask what is the chief minister's crime... why is chowkidar (gatekeeper) anxious about sevadar (servent)," asked Chadha while addressing media in Delhi.

He added that on Tuesday Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had demanded an audience with the CM, and only one back door was opened after he sat in from of the house for the entire day. "Still one main door has been completely closed by the police and this time, some BJP leaders are helping them. Some BJP leaders are sitting in front of his house. Delhi Police has curbed Arvind Kejriwal's right to freedom of movement on Home Minister Amit Shah's orders... The back door was opened only after the Bharat bandh was over," the AAP leader stated, asserting that the government "stopped the Delhi CM from meeting the farmers".

He said an atmosphere of undeclared emergency is prevalent in Delhi because the government did not give permission to convert the stadiums into prisons for keeping the protesting farmers. Yesterday AAP claimed that Chief Minister Kejriwal was put under house arrest, a day after he visited the farmers protesting at Singhu border.

"BJP's Delhi Police has put CM Arvind Kejriwal under house arrest ever since he visited farmers at Singhu border yesterday. No one has been permitted to leave or enter his residence," said the Aam Aadmi Party in a tweet. (ANI)

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Two held with ganja worth Rs 5.7 lakh in Mumbai

Two persons have been arrested for alleged possession of 57 kg of ganja cannabis worth Rs 5.7 lakh in Dindoshi area of the city, police said on Wednesday. Based on a tip-off, a special police team raided a garage in Dindoshi on Tuesday even...

Ready to give written assurance on continuing MSP: Govt's proposal to agitating farmers

As thousands of farmers continue to protest at various borders of the national capital demanding the repeal of three new farm laws, the government on Wednesday proposed to give a written assurance that the existing Minimum Support Price MSP...

UN rights boss urges Hong Kong to uphold due process, fair trials

United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet voiced concern on Wednesday at the rapidly shrinking civil and democratic space in Hong Kong and urged judicial authorities to uphold the right to due process and fair trial. Hong Kong pol...

China orders removal of 105 apps, including TripAdvisor

Companies including the Chinese arm of TripAdvisor Inc. have been ordered by regulators to overhaul their mobile phone apps in what the Chinese government said is a crackdown on pornography and other improper content. The National Cyberspac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020