U.S. Senate advances massive defense bill, despite Trump veto threat

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-12-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 21:34 IST
The U.S. Senate threw its weight behind the annual National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, a $740 billion bill setting policy for the Department of Defense, voting by a large margin to advance the bill on Friday despite President Donald Trump's veto threat.

As voting continued, there were at least 70 "aye" votes - well over the 60 needed to proceed - on the procedural motion to end debate and clear the way for a final vote on the measure.

