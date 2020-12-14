Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ex-U.S. Homeland Security intelligence official to give congressional testimony

A former U.S. Homeland Security intelligence official who said he was told to stop discussing the threat of Russian interference in the election and to highlight the role of left-wing groups in anti-racism protests is expected to testify to a congressional panel on Friday.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-12-2020 21:39 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 21:31 IST
Ex-U.S. Homeland Security intelligence official to give congressional testimony
Representative Image Image Credit: PxHere

A former U.S. Homeland Security intelligence official who said he was told to stop discussing the threat of Russian interference in the election and to highlight the role of left-wing groups in anti-racism protests is expected to testify to a congressional panel on Friday. Brian Murphy filed a whistleblower complaint about what he said were efforts by top Department of Homeland Security officials to have intelligence reporting on last summer's protests, including those in Portland, Oregon, skewed to highlight political themes promoted by President Donald Trump.

The Democratic-controlled House Intelligence Committee initially sought to take a closed-door deposition in September from Murphy. The testimony was delayed while Murphy and his lawyers sought access to records, including highly-classified materials he handled while running DHS intelligence, and while his lawyers sought high-level security clearances. "Mr. Murphy is scheduled for a closed door staff-led interview on Friday," a House committee official said on Wednesday.

DHS had no immediate comment on Murphy's anticipated testimony. His lawyer Mark Zaid said that he and two other lawyers representing Murphy have now been granted Top Secret clearances although they have been denied access to classified materials which Murphy worked on.

In the complaint Murphy accused acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf of telling him to stop providing assessments of the threat of Russian interference in the Nov. 3 election and to play down U.S. white supremacist activity. Murphy said Wolf told him in mid-May instead to play up political interference threats posed by China and Iran, and to highlight the involvement of left-wing groups in protests. Before Friday's House committee appearance, Murphy's team was scheduled to meet with representatives of DHS' Inspector General's office. Murphy's lawyers expected to discuss DHS intelligence reporting on Portland with the Inspector General's office.

TRENDING

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Why us again? Italy suffers disproportionate toll in second COVID wave

In late November doctor Maurizio Cappiello visited more than 130 patients in the emergency room of Cardarelli hospital, in the southern Italian city of Naples. More than two-thirds had COVID-19. The virus which was limited mainly to Italys ...

German baker makes Christmas stollen fit for a queen

Basti Bruecklmaier shows off a selection of nuts and raisins over which he pours flour, sugar, butter and a secret blend of spices to make one of Germanys tastiest treats - and some of his stollen is destined for Britains Queen Elizabeth. T...

Women self-help groups to get Rs 50,000: U'khand CM

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday announced that women self-help groups engaged in making LED lights will be given a revolving fund of Rs 50,000. The announcement was made by the chief minister while addressing a fu...

Vigyan Yatra flagged off ahead IISF 2020

The Indian Association of the Cultivation of Science IACS, Kolkata, recently organised the Vigyan Yatra, a promotional activity of the India International Science Festival, the Ministry of Science and Technology said on Monday. The sixth ed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020