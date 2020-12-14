Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pennsylvania's 20 electors vote for Democrat Biden for president

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-12-2020 23:25 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 23:25 IST
Pennsylvania's 20 electors vote for Democrat Biden for president

Pennsylvania cast its 20 votes in the Electoral College for Democratic President-elect Joe Biden on Monday, capping weeks of post-election turmoil as Republican President Donald Trump sought to have the Northeastern state's election overturned.

Before voting began, the head of the state's Democratic Party, Nancy Patton Mills, said it was "a great day for democracy."

Biden won the Nov. 3 election in Pennsylvania by about 81,000 votes. Trump and his allies sued to have the results overturned based on what they claimed were widespread irregularities. State and federal courts rejected those efforts.

TRENDING

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pune schools suspend online classes over non-payment of fees

Schools affiliated to an association in Maharashtra have decided to suspend online classes for three days in Pune as well as in adjoining Pimpri- Chinchwad for three days from Tuesday following non-receipt of fees from a section of students...

Canada turns a corner in pandemic as first COVID-19 vaccine shots administered

Canada kicked off its inoculation campaign against COVID-19 on Monday by injecting frontline healthcare workers, becoming just the third nation in the world to administer the PfizerBioNTech vaccine. The first dose went to Anita Quidangen, a...

France's COVID-19 hospitalisations inch up before end of lockdown

The number of people hospitalised for COVID-19 rose in France for the third day running on Monday, a worrying trend with the country set to replace a second national lockdown with a more lenient 8 p.m.-6 a.m. curfew.The three-day steady ris...

Mexico says Russia's Sputnik V vaccine makers ask permission to do trials

The Russian makers of COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V have submitted a request to carry out clinical trials in Mexico and obtain the corresponding authorization, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Monday.The development of Sputnik V...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020