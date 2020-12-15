Left Menu
Trump says Attorney General Barr resigns

President Donald Trump said on Monday that Attorney General William Barr will be leaving his job just before Christmas and Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen will become acting attorney general.

President Donald Trump said on Monday that Attorney General William Barr will be leaving his job just before Christmas and Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen will become acting attorney general. Barr, in a letter to Trump seen by Reuters, said he would leave his post on Dec. 23.

The letter came shortly after Barr had briefed the president about the Justice Department's review into the Trump campaign's allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 election. In it, Barr pledged the allegations "would continue to be pursued." In the letter, Barr also praised what he called Trump's historic record, saying he had helped boost the economy, strengthen the military and curb illegal immigration.

Barr's fate in the waning days of the Trump administration had been in question since he said last week that a Justice Department investigation had found no sign of major fraud in the November election, contradicting Trump's false claims. Trump's legal team had accused Barr of failing to conduct a proper inquiry.

