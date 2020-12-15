Russia's Putin congratulates Biden on winning US election

Left Menu
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday congratulated Joe Biden on winning the US presidential election after weeks of holding out. Putins message to Biden came a day after the Electoral College confirmed Biden as the nations next president, ratifying his November victory in an authoritative state-by-state repudiation of President Donald Trumps refusal to concede that he had lost.The Kremlin had said earlier that the Russian president would hold off on congratulating Biden until the winner was officially confirmed.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 15-12-2020 14:41 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 14:41 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday congratulated Joe Biden on winning the US presidential election after weeks of holding out. Putin's message to Biden came a day after the Electoral College confirmed Biden as the nation's next president, ratifying his November victory in an authoritative state-by-state repudiation of President Donald Trump's refusal to concede that he had lost.

The Kremlin had said earlier that the Russian president would hold off on congratulating Biden until the winner was officially confirmed. ''We are just waiting for the end of the internal political confrontation,'' Putin said last month, referring to numerous Republican challenges to the vote count. In his message, Putin wished Biden ''every success,'' according to a Kremlin statement Tuesday, and expressed confidence that ''Russia and the US, which bear special responsibility for global security and stability can, despite the differences, really contribute to solving many problems and challenges that the world is currently facing''. The Russian president noted that ''the Russian-American cooperation based on the principles of equality and mutual respect would meet the interests of the people in both countries and the entire international community''. ''For my part, I am ready for interaction and contact with you,'' Putin was quoted by the Kremlin as saying.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

