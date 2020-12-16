PM condoles deaths in UP road accident

Expressing grief over the death of people in a road accident in Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his deep sympathies to the families of the deceased and wished a quick recovery for the injured. He said the state government is working with alacrity in rescue and relief works. Eight people died while 21 more suffered injuries on Wednesday morning when an Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus collided with a gas tanker here amid reduced visibility due to fog, police said

The Prime Minister's Office shared Modi's condolences message in a tweet.