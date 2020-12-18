Left Menu
Development News Edition

DMK, allies observe one-day fast in support of farmers

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and its allies are observing a one-day fast in Chennai in support of farmers protesting against the three farm laws on Friday.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 18-12-2020 09:43 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 09:43 IST
DMK, allies observe one-day fast in support of farmers
DMK president MK Stalin on left (Twitter/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and its allies are observing a one-day fast in Chennai in support of farmers protesting against the three farm laws on Friday. "Central government led by BJP have passed three laws against farmers. The farmers are protesting continuously for 23 days against it. We took the decision to support protesting farmers. As a part of it, we are doing fasting and protest today," DMK president MK Stalin while addressing a gathering said.

Stalin said, "Central government is not thinking about farmers or people. BJP and AIADMK government is against people's thought and pass laws against them. They use COVID-19 pandemic and passed it in hurry particularly the three farm laws." "They don't care for people and only support and encourage corporates and give many subsidies to them," the DMK president said.

"India is in an agitative mode, particularly in Delhi. They (BJP government) are doing drama in the name of discussion," he said. "I welcome all our alliance party members, MLAs, MPs who participate in the protest. We observe two minutes of silence for those farmers who lost their lives in the protest," Stalin added.

Farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against three newly enacted farm laws- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India records 22,890 new coronavirus cases

India recorded 22,890 new coronavirus infections, the health ministry said on Friday, taking its overall tally to 20,000 short of the 10-million mark.India has recorded the worlds second-highest number of infections behind the United States...

Biden names key members of his climate team

US President-elect Joe Biden has announced his climate and energy team, which the transition said is ready on day one to advance his agenda and lead the world to confront the undeniable, accelerating and punishing reality of climate change....

Nigerian official says over 300 abducted schoolboys freed

More than 300 schoolboys abducted last week by armed men in northwest Nigeria have been released, the Katsina State governor said. In an announcement on Nigerian state TV, NTA, on Thursday, Gov. Aminu Bello Masari said the 344 boarding scho...

COVID-19 surge pushes U.S. hospitals to brink as 2nd vaccine nears approval

An unrelenting U.S. coronavirus surge pushed besieged hospitals further to the brink as the United States pressed on with its immunization rollout on Thursday and prepared to ship nearly 6 million doses of a new vaccine on the cusp of winni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020