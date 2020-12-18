Left Menu
Development News Edition

Portugal believes Brexit trade deal still possible, says minister

Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 18-12-2020 19:13 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 19:13 IST
Portugal believes Brexit trade deal still possible, says minister

Portugal's foreign minister said on Friday he believed a trade deal between Britain and the European Union was still possible and said a close relationship between both sides was essential for the future.

"I think it (a deal) is possible," Augusto Santos Silva said during an online event to discuss priorities of Portugal's European Council presidency, which kicks off in January.

"If not, we have to trade according to World Trade Organisation rules but we cannot renounce a close relationship between Britain and EU," he added.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP vice president Baijayant Panda says no rift in alliance in Assam

By Kumar Gaurav The National Vice President of the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP and in-charge of Assam, Baijayant Panda on Friday said that there is no rift in the National Democratic Alliance NDA in the state. He recently visited Assam and h...

SC notice to Kunal Kamra, Rachita Taneja in contempt cases

The Supreme Court issued show-cause notices to stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra and cartoonist Rachita Taneja on Friday for their alleged scandalous tweets against the apex courtA bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R S Reddy and M R Shah sought ...

High court rules challenge to Trump census plan is premature

The Supreme Court has dismissed as premature a challenge to President Donald Trumps plan to exclude people living in the country illegally from the population count used to allot states seats in the House of Representatives. But the courts ...

Ex-governor of gang-plagued Mexican state shot dead in beach resort

An ex-governor of the Mexican state of Jalisco was shot dead early on Friday in the bathroom of a restaurant in the beach resort of Puerto Vallarta, the latest violence to convulse a region plagued by drug gang violence. Jalisco state offic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020