U.S. Supreme Court rules for Trump over census immigrant plan

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday threw out a lawsuit seeking to block President Donald Trump's plan to exclude immigrants living in the United States illegally from the population count used to allocate congressional districts to states. The 6-3 ruling gives Trump a short-term victory as he pursues his hard-line policies toward immigration in the final weeks of his presidency. The justices left open the possibility of challengers filing a fresh lawsuit if Trump's administration completes its plan.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-12-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 20:38 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday threw out a lawsuit seeking to block President Donald Trump's plan to exclude immigrants living in the United States illegally from the population count used to allocate congressional districts to states.

The 6-3 ruling gives Trump a short-term victory as he pursues his hard-line policies toward immigration in the final weeks of his presidency. However, his administration is battling against the clock to follow through on the vaguely defined proposal before President-elect Joe Biden takes office on Jan 20. The justices left open the possibility of challengers filing a fresh lawsuit if Trump's administration completes its plan.

