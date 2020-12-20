Left Menu
Mamata Banerjee never switched sides, nor associated with other parties: TMC leader Subrata Mukherjee

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Subrata Mukherjee on Sunday said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee never switched sides and was never associated with other parties.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 20-12-2020 17:50 IST
TMC leader Subrata Mukherjee during a press conference in Kolkata on Sunday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Subrata Mukherjee on Sunday said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee never switched sides and was never associated with other parties. This comes a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the entire scene in Bengal would change by the time elections are held in the state next year and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be left alone.

"Yesterday, Union Minister Amit Shah said Mamata Banerjee left a party to join another. Mamata never switched sides. In 1998, she left Congress and formed a new party-- TMC. She was never associated with any other party," Mukherjee said during a press conference here. While addressing a rally in Paschim Medinipur on Saturday, Shah said, "The Tsunami I am seeing in Bengal today, I must say that this is something that Mamata Banerjee would not have thought this would happen. By the time the elections come, the entire scene in Bengal would change. Didi, watch out. You (Mamata Banerjee) will be left alone by the time polls come."

Meanwhile, TMC leader also commented on former TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari who left the party and joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Subrata Mukherjee said that party is not surprised at Adhikari joining BJP. "Our leader Suvendu Adhikari left out party and went to their (BJP) party. We are not surprised. Some are saying our party is doomed. Nothing happened. This has happened before too, but our party will remain in the name of democracy. It is not that this will never happen again. It happens in other parties too," Mukherjee said.

"If our party wins, Mamata will be our Chief Minister. Even if outsiders come and fight us, we will still fight them. Those who stab their own party and go to another party can never be true to anyone. History proves that they can never reach any higher place. We call them traitors. I believe they will deceive anyone again. We believe the people of Bengal will stand by us," he added. Adhikari joined the BJP at a rally of Amit Shah in Paschim Medinipur. This comes ahead of state assembly elections in 2021. (ANI)

