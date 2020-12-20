Man held for 'objectionable post' against UP CM

Man held for 'objectionable post' against UP CMPTI | Saharanpur | Updated: 20-12-2020 23:18 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 22:48 IST
Police here arrested a ration depot operator for an ''objectionable post'' against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on a WhatsApp group, an official said on Sunday
Superintendent of Police (City) Vineet Bhatnagar told PTI that Mohammad Kamal had circulated an ''objectionable post'' against the chief minister a few days ago. He said former MLA Rajiv Gumbar, along with Hindu organisations, had demanded his arrest while the local BJP leader, Yog Chugh, had lodged a complaint in this regard
He said police arrested Mohammad Kamal on Sunday.
