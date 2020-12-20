Man held for 'objectionable post' against UP CM

Police here arrested a ration depot operator for an ''objectionable post'' against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on a WhatsApp group, an official said on Sunday

Superintendent of Police (City) Vineet Bhatnagar told PTI that Mohammad Kamal had circulated an ''objectionable post'' against the chief minister a few days ago. He said former MLA Rajiv Gumbar, along with Hindu organisations, had demanded his arrest while the local BJP leader, Yog Chugh, had lodged a complaint in this regard

He said police arrested Mohammad Kamal on Sunday.